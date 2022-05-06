2022 May 6 13:21

DB Schenker plans to run zero-emissions autonomous coastal container feeder for Ekornes ASA in Norway

DB Schenker has revealed its plans to run an innovative, zero-emission coastal container feeder between Ekornes’ own port and the Port of Ålesund in Norway. The fully electric vessel includes a unique design, making the vessel first of its kind in the world, according to Wilhelmsen's release.



Having just signed a letter of Intent (LoI), DB Schenker and its cooperation partners – the furniture giant Ekornes and vessel designers Naval Dynamics, in addition to KONGSBERG and Wilhelmsen joint-owned company Massterly – have taken the first step in an ambitious collective aim to replace the traditional feeder vessels utilised along this stretch of the Norwegian coastline.

The new autonomous and electric short-sea container feeder leverages the Naval Dynamics’ NDS AutoBarge 250 concept developed in partnership with KONGSBERG and Massterly.

The vessel will operate between Ekornes’ own port, Ikornnes, to the port of Ålesund which serves the main ocean freight ports in Europe, completing the 43km (23NM) voyage within three hours, at a speed of 7.7 knots. The vessel is 50 meters long and can carry 300 deadweight tonnes cargo and is designed from keel up to accommodate for autonomous and zero emission operation. The vessel aims to be operational by 2024 and will run uncrewed but supervised from Massterly’s Remote Operation Center (ROC), which is staffed with certified navigators and naval engineers.

The planned two-way data communication solution between the vessel and the ROC is destined to be another game-changer in the sea freight sector.

The benefits will be numerous, including zero emissions, faster and more efficient transport, and reduced traffic on roads. Leading the way to climate neutrality, the parties’ joint interest is to unveil this pioneering vessel in Norway and to take the next crucial steps forward by receiving approval from the Norwegian Maritime Authority and possibly secure governmental incentives for the sustainability and technology aspects.