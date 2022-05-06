2022 May 6 13:16

Kongsberg Digital to digitalize fleet of over 100 ships

Kongsberg Digital (KDI) recently signed a fleet agreement to provide its vessel-to-cloud infrastructure, Vessel Insight to over 100 vessels, according to the company's release.



Vessel Insight is a SaaS based solution that provides vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure capturing and aggregating quality data in a cost effective and secure way. The solution provides instant and easy access to fleet overview, vessel specific dashboards and data analysis tools. Through Kognifai Marketplace, ship owners have access to a large range of applications and services that can turn their data into business value.

One of the main goals of Vessel Insight is to drive sustainability in the shipping industry by providing actionable insight from analysis of operational vessel data. The consistent and standardized way of collecting data through Vessel Insight enables quality reporting, empowers transparency, and allows for in-depth analysis to optimize vessel and fleet performance.