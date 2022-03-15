2022 March 15 18:40

Floating Border Outposts built for Border Security Force being classed by the Indian Register of Shipping

Indian Register of Shipping is classing a series of nine Floating Border Outposts (FBOPs), constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited for the Border Security Force, Ministry of Home Affairs. Six vessels have been delivered so far and are being deployed in the Sundarbans in West Bengal. The next three vessels will be based in creeks of Kutch (Gujarat).

Each FBOP carries four “Daughter Boats” onboard for patrolling, capable of attaining a speed of 29 knots. IRS has played a dual role in this project; as Classification Society for classing the vessel and also to ensure that the specific requirements of BSF are met. IRS has been involved in the project as early as tendering stage, taking an active role in finalising the technical specifications and subsequently evaluating the technical bids of the shipyards.



