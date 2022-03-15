2022 March 15 18:10

Kongsberg Digital and University of Plymouth partner to revolutionize floating offshore wind installations and operational maintenance

The University of Plymouth and the globally-renowned provider of next-generation software and digital solutions, Kongsberg Digital, are joining forces to create a new system that could revolutionize the UK’s floating offshore wind (FLOW) sector, according to the company's release. By combining cutting edge simulator technology to provide a synthetic offshore wind environment in real-time and the university’s R&D expertise, the partnership aims to provide offshore wind project teams and crew with facilities to verify, test and optimize installation and maintenance projects.



Vital in this project is a state-of-the-art KONGSBERG Dynamic Positioning (DP) simulator, which soon will be installed at the University’s campus. The K-Sim DP simulator is built on the market leading KONGSBERG DP technology and has the necessary fidelity and realism required for thorough studies, mission planning, training and assessment of crew, where various challenging scenarios can be evaluated and optimized in a safe environment.



K-Sim DP will be used to simulate, test and optimize marine operations throughout the lifecycle of FLOW installations. This will provide key insights into solutions that will increase efficiency in both installations and operational maintenance, increasing safety and cost effectiveness for the companies involved.

In addition to the research aspect, it will also be used to develop training for current and future industry professionals, helping to meet the national and international demand for such expertise in line with the global net-zero agenda.



The new DP simulator has been acquired through the University’s involvement in the Cornwall FLOW Accelerator project. Led by Celtic Sea Power and supported by a grant of £4.8m from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), through the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Growth Programme, the project will support Cornwall’s ambitions to take a leading role in the global floating offshore wind sector.

The new facility will complement other leading strengths within the university, including its unique Cyber-SHIP Lab and increasing fleet of Marine Autonomous Systems. The UK’s national Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Test facility, supported by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), is also based within the University’s COAST Laboratory. These, combined with the University’s global lead on research relating to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14 (Life Below Water), places the University as the leading institution for research towards a future of safe, and sustainable future maritime operations.

As part of KONGSBERG, a technology company delivering advanced technology and solutions from deep sea to outer space, Kongsberg Digital is intent to expand and complement a rapidly growing portfolio of KONGSBERG products and services for offshore wind. Current KONGSBERG offerings include subsea-, seabed- and environmental survey solutions, field surveillance, construction- and logistics vessels and -systems and a range of sensors and components for fixed and floating turbines.



