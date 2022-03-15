2022 March 15 16:48

Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of port as infrastructure of Pavlovskoye Deposit

Design capacity of the port is 0.357 million tonnes per year



Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has approved the construction of a port complex as infrastructure of Pavlovskoye Lead and Zinc Deposit in the Arkhangelsk Region.

The port construction site is located on the Yuzhniy Island of the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago.



Under the project documentation, the port complex will include the water area, hydraulic engineering facilities and shore-based infrastructure facilities. Design capacity of the port is 0.357 million tonnes per year.



The project designer – Design & Survey and Research & Development Institute of Industrial Technology, JSC (VNIPIPT).

The Pavlovskoye Lead and Zinc Deposit is a part of the Bezymyanny ore cluster (Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the Arkhangelsk Region). The Pavlovskoye deposit is being developed by Rosatom’s First Ore Mining Company (PGRK JSC).



