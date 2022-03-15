2022 March 15 13:32

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company accelerates its digital transformation using Marlink solutions

Marlink, the smart network company, is partnering with MSC, the world’s largest container shipping line, to support the shipping company’s ambitious digitalisation goals, using Marlink’s hybrid network solutions and advanced, secure IT management, according to the company's release.

Marlink deploys a fully managed hybrid network solution, bundling its VSAT connectivity with L-band backup and global 4G connectivity on 127 vessels, providing MSC with seamless, secure connectivity to run its critical business and crew applications. This hybrid network solution is fully secured by Marlink's Cyber Detection Service which scans real-time outbound and inbound network traffic for targeted cyber threats and takes immediate countermeasures to remediate incidents. In this way the shipping giant can keep its remote vessels securely connected.

The next phase of MSC’s digitalisation strategy sees the roll-out of Marlink’s ITLink management solution across the fleet. MSC has moved decisively to increase the standardisation of its onboard IT systems and to meet 2021 IMO requirements, enabling fleet managers to monitor operating IT systems and software from shore. ITLink enables MSC fleet managers to remotely access their onboard IT networks for monitoring and troubleshooting in a secure environment and allows software updates and patches to be applied fleetwide – a major efficiency gain for container shipping’s leader.

About Marlink

Marlink provides Smart Network Solutions, connecting people and assets around the globe and across all markets where conventional connectivity cannot reach or is not available. Marlink’s Intelligent Hybrid Network combines global satcom and terrestrial technologies via a proprietary global infrastructure.

The Marlink Smart Edge, an integrated service delivery platform, orchestrates and optimises all network elements and applications, from data handling and IT to application-based routing (SD Wan), cloud and Digital Solutions, including remote data and IT, cyber security as well as IoT/OT solutions.

This provides customers with full ‘Peace of Mind’ that their chosen network solution is fully optimised, integrated and has the security required to operate more profitably and sustainably, increasing their efficiency and safety through operational optimisation, tracking and routing, monitoring and reporting.

Marlink’s Smart Network Solutions are provided as Managed Services meeting the highest quality standards and service level agreements. The company proactively monitors and supports network solutions, providing alerts, reporting and insights on performance and usage of connectivity, systems, and applications as well as advice and consultancy on how to further optimise customer networks.



About MSC

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is a global business engaged in the shipping and logistics sector. Present in 155 countries, MSC facilitates international trade between the world’s major economies, and among emerging markets across all continents.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, since 1978, MSC is a privately-owned organisation driven by the Aponte family. A world leader in container shipping, MSC has evolved from a one vessel operation into a globally-respected business with a fleet of 600 vessels and more than 100,000 staff.

MSC calls at 500 ports on 230+ trade routes, carrying some 23 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) annually, via a modern fleet, equipped with the latest green technologies.



