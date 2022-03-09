2022 March 9 17:03

Companies that suspended operation in Russia accounted for over a half of 2021 container throughput in Saint-Petersburg

Maersk, MSC, CMA CGM and Hapag Lloyd suspended their operation in the port amid sanctions



In 2021, international shipping operators Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), CMA CGM and Hapag Lloyd ensured handling of over 1 million TEU in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg, according to InfraProjects data obtained by IAA PortNews.



Total container throughput of Great Port of Saint-Petersburg reached 2 million TEU in 2021.



Those companies’ decisions to suspend cargo bookings to/from Russia were announced last week. However, on March 2, Maersk notified its clients in Russia on potential resumption of bookings on a full scale. According to the company’s letter, temporary restrictions were caused by the need to organize control of goods.



“We hope for a fast resolution of the situation and resumption of bookings on a full scale. Temporary restrictions are in force at all types of transport”, said Maersk.



Other companies operating in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg are COSCO, Yang Ming, Evergreen and Unifeeder. According to InfraProjects, container turnover of COSCO is comparable to that of MSC.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Donbass. The USA and other NATO and EU countries expressed disapproval of Russia’s actions. A package of sanctions has been imposed on Russia.



