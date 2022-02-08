2022 February 8 11:18

Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port more than doubled in January 2022

Image source: Murmansk Sea Fish Port

In January 2022, Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC handled 24,200 tonnes of cargo, which is 117% more than in the same period a year before, says the stevedoring company. Handling of fish products rose by 120% to 23,800 tonnes.



“Fishing is currently going on in the eastern part of the Barents Sea, hence a considerable reduction of distance between the fishing area and Murmansk”, said Eduard Malashenkov, head of MSFP handling complex.

In January-December 2021, Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC handled 246,600 tonnes of cargo, which is 20.7% more than in the same period a year before, says the stevedoring company. Handling of fish products rose by 21.4% to 224,600 tonnes.



Murmansk Sea Fish Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.