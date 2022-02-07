2022 February 7 17:38

Oboronlogistics completed multimodal international transportation of commercial cargo to Southeast Asia

In February 2022, the specialists of Oboronlogistics LLC completed a multimodal international transportation for the delivery of a batch of commercial cargo to Southeast Asia.



Transportation was carried out in several stages with the involvement of various modes of transport. Cargo shipments were formed in Central Russia, supplied with containers, delivered from manufacturers by road and rail to the port of Nakhodka, the company says in its press release.



In the port, Oboronlogistics provided the process of accumulation of cargo, its storage, as well as the passage of customs clearance procedures. Then the cargo was placed on the ship and delivered to the destination by sea transport of the partner company. The task was completed promptly and on time. Specialists of Oboronlogistics monitored the transportation of cargo along the entire route.



The main advantages of transportation carried out by the Oboronlogistics Group of Companies are the possibility of door-to-door cargo delivery, a full range of logistics services, including freight forwarding services inside and outside the Russian Federation. In addition, the Group of Companies has partnership agreements with leading transport companies in Russia, which allows you to quickly deliver cargo anywhere in the world.



Oboronlogistics LLC has been working in the structure of the Military Construction Complex of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation since 2015, providing accumulation, storage and transportation of goods. Oboronlogistics provides state contracts within the framework of military-technical cooperation, successfully works with such state customers as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Rostec Group, Rosoboronexport JSC, Roscosmos Group, etc., and also interacts with a number of large commercial organizations.