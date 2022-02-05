  • Home
  • 2022 February 5 11:49

    OneOcean sells its business Bookharbour to Stanfords

    Maritime digital solutions provider OneOcean Group announces the divestment of the leisure arm of its business, Bookharbour, to the UK’s leading specialist retailer of maps, travel books and other travel accessories, Stanfords.
     
    The sale reaffirms OneOcean’s commitment to, and focus on, the commercial maritime sector where the company holds a leading position in the delivery of high-quality software solutions.
     
    Over the past few years, the company has transitioned their business through five acquisitions and two divestments. Each transaction has further enhanced the company’s portfolio, allowing it to innovate and better meet the evolving needs of customers and stay ahead of industry trends. OneOcean’s strategy going forward is centred around the development of a complete and unmatched portfolio of integrated solutions for Regulatory Compliance, Navigation, Environmental Excellence, and Safety.
     
    “We are focused on continuing to build our leading position in the commercial maritime industry as a software solutions provider. The sale of our Leisure business will simplify our operations, allowing us to focus on our core business, which is the fantastic breadth and depth of our commercial offering,” commented Martin Taylor, CEO of OneOcean Group.
     
    The company took great care to ensure Bookharbour would become part of a new enterprise with the energy, experience and focus to continue to grow the business. Stanfords and their sister company Bluewater Books and Charts have been a partner to OneOcean for many years and their leadership team have a deservedly strong reputation in maritime and specialist book sales. Established in 1853, Stanfords is renowned as one of the world’s leading specialist retailers of maps, travel books and other travel accessories.

    Vivien Godfrey, Chairwoman and CEO of Stanfords, responded by saying: “We have been impressed with the quality of the Bookharbour brand and feel that it will be an important addition to our offering. Stanfords has specialised in serving leisure mariners since 1853 and high quality, expertly detailed nautical publications are very much in demand by leisure mariners and hobbyists, so we are excited at the potential that Bookharbour brings to our business.”
     
    Bookharbour includes an eCommerce site, which provides high quality goods, including physical and digital publications to the marine leisure sector. Among the brand’s publications are charts, atlases, and various instruments. It is a profitable and successful offering that has recently transitioned to online sales.

    About OneOcean
    OneOcean is the largest single digital solutions company in the maritime industry and the global leader in digital navigation and voyage compliance. The business supports over 15,000 vessels in their regulatory and navigational activities, making life easier for ship owners and managers, both onboard and onshore. Its aim is to simplify e-navigation and compliance with the powerful OneOcean platform built for the future while giving onboard and onshore teams the real-time information they need when they need it.

    About Stanfords
    Stanfords is the UK's leading specialist retailer of maps, travel books and other travel accessories, having been established in 1853 by Edward Stanford. Their flagship store in Covent Garden, London, can justly claim to offer the world's largest stock of maps and travel books under one roof. It has been an essential first port of call for adventure and armchair travellers alike for 161 years.

Другие новости по темам: digital maps, Stanfords, OneOcean Group  


