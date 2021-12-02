2021 December 2 11:34

Annual throughput of Severnaya Zvezda project on Taimyr peninsula to exceed 7 million tonnes from 2026

Annual shipments will exceed 12 million tonnes of coal after 2030

Annual throughput of the Severnaya Zvezda project on the Taimyr peninsula will exceed 7 million tonnes starting from 2026, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Alexey Chekunkov, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and the Arctic, as speaking at the 11th International Forum “Arctic: Today and the Future”.



“The Severnaya Zvezda project on the development of the Syradasayskoye field will contribute a lot to the cargo flow along the Northern Sea Route. Over 7 million tonnes of coal will be transported annually starting from 2026 and over 12 million tonnes after 2030”, said the Minister.



Severnaya Zvezda LLC (a company of AEON Corporation) is implementing a project on creation of a coal complex based on the reserves of the Syradasayskoye field. One of the world’s largest fields is located 110 km south-east of Dickson settlement in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. Its reserves are estimated at 5 billion tonnes. The project foresees the construction of an open-pit coal mine with annual capacity of 5 million tonnes at the first phase and 10 million tonnes at the second phase, a processing plant and infrastructure facilities including a sea terminal, a road, a rotation camp, a power plant, an airdrome, etc. Total investments into the project are estimated at more than RUB 45 billion.

The project of Severanya Zvezda is being implemented with the support of RF Government, the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, the Government platform the Krasnoyarsk Territory. With its status of the Arctic Zone resident and a status of a regional investment projects it is among investment projects planned for implementation in the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation, and is also foreseen by in the comprehensive investment project “Yenisey Siberia”.