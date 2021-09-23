2021 September 23 12:56

Keel-laying of Damen tug series for Atomflot held in Saint-Petersburg

Photo by IAA PortNews

Online ceremony at NEVA 2021 has kicked off construction of ASD 3010 Ice tugs by DAMEN Shipyard Group

A keel-laying ceremony for a series of five DAMEN’s ASD 3010 Ice tugs for FSUE Atomflot has been held at the NEVA 2021 Exhibition in Saint-Petersburg. According to IAA PortNews correspondent, the ceremony has been held in online format: the video of laying Arc4 class tugs was broadcast from DAMEN’s construction site to the company’s stand at the exhibition.



Mustafa Kashka, General Director of FSUE Atomflot (Rosatom) told IAA PortNews why DAMEN Shipyard Group had been chosen for construction: “DAMEN is the only company to offer the construction period we are satisfied with. I would like to emphasize that it is hard to find a company more experienced in construction of offshore ships. Hopefully, we will succeed in interaction under this project and we will look for more areas of common interest”.



Vadim Akimov, Director, DAMEN Holding Russia, assured the head of Atomflot of timely delivery of the tugs to the customer.



“We are proud of being chosen as a partner under a large-scale infrastructure project of NOVATEK, Arctic Transshipment. We supply 10 tugs under the project including 5 units for Atomflot which will operate in Murmansk. Five more similar tugs will be built for FSUE Rosmorport. They will operate in Kamchatka.

Gorinchem, Netherlands based DAMEN Shipyards Group (established in 1927) is a globally operating company with 35 owned shipyards and 20 companies worldwide. DAMEN employs 12,000 people, has built over 6,000 vessels over the world and delivers approximately 160 vessels annually to customers worldwide. DAMEN specializes in building tugs, workboats, patrol vessels, high speed craft, cargo vessels, dredgers, offshore support vessels, oil-spill response vessels, frigates and mega yachts.