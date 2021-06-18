2021 June 18 12:59

Rosatomflot organized icebreaker escorting of LNG carrier Nikolay Urvantsev

Image source: FSUE Atomflot

Nuclear-powered icebreaker Yamal made an ice canal of 220 nautical miles



On 17 June 2021, LNG carrier Nikolay Urvantsev moving eastwards in the Boris Vilkitsky Strait completed the passage with the assistance of FSUE Atomflot’s nuclear powered icebreaker Yamal. Atomflot says icebreaking assistance was required for the gas tanker to pass safely one of the most challenging parts of the Northern Sea Route.

Between June 11 and June 16, nuclear-powered icebreaker Yamal made a 220-n.m. canal through the coast ice of the Matisen Strait and the Boris Vilkitsky Strait. That work was performed for escorting the Nikolay Urvantsev. On June 13, the ship left Sabetta and followed the route of the Yamal up to the entrance to the ice canal.

“The crew of nuclear-powered icebreaker Yamal ensure safe passage for the Nikolay Urvantsev tanker. The Matisen Strait is one of the narrowest in the Arctic. Maximum concentration of navigators is needed while passing it. It was necessary to make a canal in the coast ice to ensure safe escorting of the ship”, said Leonid Irlitsa, First Deputy General Director, Shipping Director of FSUE Atomflot.

The LNG carrier currently continues sailing towards the Cape Dezhnev.