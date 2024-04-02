2024 April 2 16:53

SFL Corporation plans to issue senior unsecured bonds

SFL Corporation has engaged Arctic Securities and DNB Markets to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing today, Tuesday, April 2. A USD denominated senior unsecured bond issue may follow, subject to, inter alia, market conditions. Net proceeds from a bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes.



SFL’s fleet of vessels is comprised of tanker vessels, bulkers, container vessels, car carriers and offshore drilling rigs. SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time.