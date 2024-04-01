2024 April 1 17:13

KEYS completes construction of the LNG bunkering vessel "KEYS Azalea"

KEYS Bunkering West Japan Co., Ltd. (“KEYS”), a joint venture between Kyushu Electric Power Co., Nippon Yusen Kaisha, Ltd., Nippon Yusen Kaisha, Ltd., Itochu Enex Co., Ltd. and Seibu Gas Co., Ltd., has completed construction of an LNG tanker vessel that will be put into operation, according to the company's release.

The handover ceremony of the LNG bunkering vessel “KEYS Azalea” took place today at the Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Corporation Yamatocho plant.



The vessel will be engaged in LNG bunkering and LNG cabotage transportation for ocean-going vessels calling at ports in the Kyushu and Setuchi regions. This is Japan's first initiative to supply LNG fuel to ships in the region.

The construction of this vessel uses subsidies from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.



The vessel is the first Japanese LNG tanker vessel equipped with a dual-fuel engine, which can use both LNG and heavy fuel oil as fuel for major power generation equipment. Using LNG as the main fuel, it has excellent environmental performance by reducing SOx, NOx and CO2 emissions during operation.