  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 March 11 10:13

    Total cost of ownership a potential barrier for methanol propulsion on passenger ships

    A new report from Lloyd’s Register (LR) has found that the total cost of ownership (TCO) for passenger ships retrofitted with methanol dual-fuel engines to be more than double the cost of blended fuel (Blend B30), heavy fuel oil (HFO) and HFO with Onboard Carbon Capture and Storage technologies (oCCS).

    ‘Fuel for thought: Methanol for Passenger Ships’ examined the TCO for operators over a 15-year period and based results on a calculation that 65% of voyage time would be spent in EU waters.

    Overall findings identified in the report, based on analysis by the LR Business Advisory team, show the bunkering price of methanol to be the main commercial barrier for its adoption, with the use of less environmentally friendly fossil based (grey) methanol a more commercially attractive proposition for passenger shipowners than a blend of 50% grey, 25% bio- and 25% e-methanol, even when EU emissions taxes are taken into account.

    However, the study highlights that methanol is a technically viable fuel for ship operators looking to reduce the carbon emissions of passenger ship newbuilds, owing to the similar characteristics of methanol to existing fuels. Viable retrofit paths have also been taken to the sector, such as the pioneer LR project for the Stena Germanica back in 2015. This technical viability is reflected in the global orderbook with passenger ships ranging from small inland vessels to the largest cruise ships awaiting delivery.

    The report also outlines that greater investment is needed in green and bio-methanol production along with improved bunkering infrastructure to increase fuel availability and reduce costs to a commercially viable level.

Другие новости по темам: vessel conversion, alternative fuels, metanol  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 March 11

10:41 Fincantieri signs contract for a new CSOV with options for two more ships
10:13 Total cost of ownership a potential barrier for methanol propulsion on passenger ships

2024 March 10

15:01 Vestas contracted to install V236-15.0 MW turbine for a project in Denmark
14:27 Gasum plans to purchase up to 800 GWh e-methane per year from Nordic Ren-Gas’s next two Power-to-Gas plants
13:34 Santos picks Australian player for work on Darwin LNG life extension project
12:18 Austal Australia delivers 19th GCPB to the Australian Department of Defence
10:03 SCHOTTEL to supply its SRPs for six new ASD tugs of the Turkish Med Marine

2024 March 9

15:06 HAV Group's subsidiary contracted to equip hybrid bulk carriers
14:11 Production start at the Mendubim solar plant
13:01 Echandia secures order to provide battery systems for merchant vessels
12:39 Van Oord helps build temporary emergency dam in Maastricht
11:54 Port Houston Project 11 reaches important milestone
10:19 Viking expedition team announces discovery of new penguin colony in Antarctica
09:47 Virginia opens wider channel now supporting two-way ULCV movement

2024 March 8

15:43 SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers for five new WSA vessels
13:22 Candela and ﻿Al Seer Marine ﻿partner to transform sustainable waterborne public transport in Abu Dhabi
12:27 Briggs Marine to take delivery of new pilot vessel in March for operations in UK ports and harbours
12:03 Jebsen & Jessen Group acquires majority stake in Safetech, Australia’s premier dock products and lifting solutions company
10:40 Irish Ferries expands partnership with Nowhere Networks

2024 March 7

18:05 MacGregor receives a large order for cranes to be installed onboard a state-of-the-art cable layer due delivery from VARD
17:35 Iraq accedes to maritime safety and security treaties
17:15 Hitachi Zosen and NYK Line's joint project selected for ammonia-fueled ship development
16:45 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to “Cassandra” developed by Deep Sea Technologies
16:15 COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry holds naming ceremony of 14,100TEU container vessel for COSCO Shipping Lines
15:41 The IAA PortNews editorial board congratulates women readers on International Women's Day!
15:30 Kongsberg Maritime and EGGS win IF Design Award for EcoAdvisor vessel optimisation system
15:12 Kyrgyz Republic joins IMO as 176th Member State
15:04 MITSUI performs world-first hydrogen test
14:43 Asyad Shipping and LR join forces for the group’s ESG Strategy & first ESG Report
14:27 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 10, 2024
14:13 Fincantieri and the Alexandria shipyard sign MOU at the DIMDEX in DOHA
13:33 Bureau Veritas awards the first type approval certificate to Habonim for pioneering hydrogen valve technology
13:10 NYK to invest 50 bln yen in new U.K. warehouse
12:40 Hellenic Statistical Authority sees the positive signs for Greek shipping in 2024
11:20 Inmarsat Maritime partners with Aramco to trial world-first over water 5G mesh network
10:15 DNV and Vaisala introduce guidelines on dual scanning lidar measurements for wind resource assessments
09:46 Misje Rederi takes delivery of eco-friendly hybrid bulker from Colombo Dockyard

2024 March 6

18:09 IRS partners GRSE for development of autonomous and green energy vessels
17:51 AdvancedH2Valley secured €8.9M boost for hydrogen development in Western France
17:41 Hanwha Ocean sues rival HD HHI over KDDX design leak
16:42 Hanwha announces launch of Hanwha Engine
16:24 Korea reclaims top spot in global shipbuilding orders in February
15:46 Hoegh Autoliners secures significant Enova funding for two ammonia-powered vessels
14:53 The Port of Valencia receives authorisation to put out to tender the construction of an electrical substation for 14.5 million
14:24 New study concludes that predictive technology could extend tank inspection intervals on LNG carriers
13:52 MOL and Petrobras sign a CTV time charter contract and MoU to start negotiations on newbuilding CTV
13:24 Kongsberg Discovery introduces SAS Target Assistant using Cathx Ocean's Clarity Sensor Intelligence software
12:26 ABS awards AIP for OceanSTAR’s new build FSO design
11:58 ABP Port of Hull boosts container handling capability
11:25 Viking Cinderella to launch service on the Helsinki–Stockholm route under the Finnish flag
10:58 Port of Tanjung Pelepas inks agreement for six quay cranes to service ULCV
10:09 LR to redeliver first LNGC to FSRU conversion for CPP, COSCO and CYGAS
09:42 Trafigura to acquire Greenergy’s European business

2024 March 5

18:01 South Korea invests $6.7 bln in shipbuilding initiative
17:59 Trafigura orders two VLCCs in breakthrough for Jiangsu New Hantong
17:45 Transneft’s diesel storage tank construction kicks off in Primorsk Port
17:25 ICTSI’s Victoria International Container Terminal at the Port of Melbourne completes Phase 3A expansion
16:59 Renewables for Subsea Power project completes 12-month milestone
15:41 ESL Shipping secures investments from OP Finland Infrastructure and Varma
15:01 Incat Crowther delivers the first of six new passenger fast ferries to Sun Ferry
14:55 NYK to recover emissions from car carriers at berth in California
14:25 Port of New Orleans сontainer-on-barge service sets new record
13:12 Jan De Nul extends connectivity contract with Castor Marine for full fleet
12:53 LR and NPL lead maritime autonomy workshop in Japan
12:26 MOL and TLT sign long-term charter deal for newbuilding LNG carrier
11:42 Wartsila collaborates with leading naval engineering firm to reduce port emissions across North America
10:45 Singapore and Australia formalise collaboration to establish Green and Digital Shipping Corridor
10:29 Samsung Heavy Industries wins US$149 million order for 1 shuttle tanker
09:58 MAN Energy Solutions and China Classification Society expand dual-fuel methanol agreement

2024 March 4

18:07 CMB Euronav deal challenged in Belgium