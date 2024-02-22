2024 February 22 12:21

Vitol Bunkers takes delivery of first biofuel barge in Asia

Vitol Bunkers has taken delivery of the “Marine Future”, its first specialised bunker barge in Singapore, strengthening its position in Asia’s expanding biofuel bunker market, according to the company's release.

The addition of this specialised IMO type 2 notation bunker tanker to the V-Bunkers fleet will uniquely make it possible to supply biofuel blends including B24, B30 and up to B100, depending on customer specifications.

Built in China, Marine Future is 102.6m in length and has the capacity to carry about 7,000 MT of biofuels.

The current fleet of bunker tankers in Singapore are classified as ‘oil tankers’ and are therefore restricted to a maximum of 25% bio component in biofuel blends. This new bunker tanker has no such restriction, hence can deliver bunker fuels consisting of 100% bio component (B100).

Biofuels are a key pathway for the hard-to-abate shipping sector to mitigate emissions. Biofuel sales in Singapore reached 520,000 tonnes in 2023 according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), representing a material increase on the prior year where volumes were 140,000 tonnes.

Vitol Bunkers specialises in providing energy solutions to the maritime sector. Building on Vitol’s long-standing presence across global bunkering markets, it supplies bunker fuels to ship and fleet owners around the world.

V-Bunkers is a leading Singapore-based operator of 20+ bunker barges.