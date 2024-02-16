2024 February 16 11:45

Port of Rotterdam Authority renews clean fuel and energy deal with VARO

The Port of Rotterdam Authority will continue using clean fuel and energy for its vessels and emergency power facilities, such as radar stations. To this end, CEO and ad interim COO Boudewijn Siemons signed a new agreement with VARO Energy Group, according to the company's release.



In the Port Authority’s tender process for the cleanest usable energy carrier, VARO’s products came out best. Since 2018, the port of Rotterdam has been using VARO’s HVO100 (100% Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) for its fleet. This biofuel is made entirely from sustainable materials, and reduces the fleet’s CO2 emissions by up to 89% compared to conventional diesel fuel. The biofuel can be mixed with conventional diesel in any ratio and is suitable – without modifications – for all current diesel engines. For this reason, HVO is a very accessible and cost-efficient way to reduce CO2 emissions.

Port of Rotterdam Authority’s policy is to transition gradually to emission-free vessels from 2025 forward. The supplier was therefore presented with the challenge to brainstorm about providing different forms of fuels and oils, also in light of Port of Rotterdam Authority’s air quality goals. This could include alternative energy carriers such as hydrogen, methanol, biofuel and other synthetic fuels.