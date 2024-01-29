2024 January 29 15:58

World’s largest ice-class multipurpose vessel reaches port of Kemi

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers’s multipurpose vessel, the MV Green Kemi, has completed its maiden voyage to Finland. The vessel, also the largest in the world carrying pulp with an ice classification, sailed into the port of Kemi, the port it was named after, according to the company's release.

The 68,000-dwt ice-class multipurpose vessel will be operating between the Nordic and Asian markets for major pulp customers, the company said. The vessel is one of five built by Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers (CSSC).



The vessel features a length of 226.8 metres, a width of 32.26 metres and a draft of 19.3 metres. According to the China Classification Society, the ice classification of the Chinese-made ship is B1, which corresponds to 1A in the Finnish-Swedish ice classification. Ships of this class have strong hulls and have high engine power. In most ice conditions, a ship of this class can usually navigate without assistance. This is also the first time that the port of Kemi can operate a vessel of such large size.

The ship’s deck is equipped with four single cranes to meet the pulp customer loading requirements and the requirements of customers loading long and overweight equipment.