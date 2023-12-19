2023 December 19 13:53

Louis Dreyfus Company chooses bound4blue to install four eSAILs on juice vessel

bound4blue and Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) announced a commercial agreement for the manufacture and installation of four eSAILs on LDC’s chartered juice vessel, MV Atlantic Orchard, in collaboration with Wisby Tankers AB, Sweden (Wisby Tankers), according to Louis Dreyfus's release.

Chartered by LDC and owned by Wisby Tankers, MV Atlantic Orchard will be retrofitted with four 26- meter-high eSAILs. The installation of the eSAILs is planned for 2024 and, depending on vessel routing, is expected to reduce annual fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by at least 10%.

Being one of the key actors in the advancement and execution of maritime decarbonization solutions, bound4blue developed its cutting-edge eSAIL system based on wind-assisted propulsion technology known as a suction sail. By harnessing wind power to propel vessels, this technology achieves a substantial reduction in fuel consumption and pollutant emissions.

The eSAIL system leverages a thick aerodynamic profile and intelligent suction mechanisms to enhance propulsive efficiency, yielding seven times more lift than an airplane wing. The decision to implement this technology was based on a third-party assessment study carried out by Lloyd’s Register, which evaluated a range of solutions and identified bound4blue’s suction sails as the most promising.

This project is co-funded by the European Innovation Council (EIC) Acceleration Program.

bound4blue develops automated wind-assisted propulsion systems as a turnkey solution for all shipowners and shipping companies seeking to reduce fuel costs and polluting emissions. bound4blue’s eSAIL system is a validated solution for saving fuel and emissions, completely autonomous, with low maintenance and easy installation onboard, being the most cost-efficient wind propulsion technology today. It is suitable for Tankers, Bulkers, Ro-Ros, Cruises, Ferries, Gas Carriers, and General Cargo vessels, regardless of their size or age. The company has installed its eSAIL system on three ships and has signed additional agreements with other shipowners like Marubeni Corporation, Odfjell and Louis Dreyfus Armateurs to install the system on their fleets.

Louis Dreyfus Company is a leading merchant and processor of agricultural goods, founded in 1851. Louis Dreyfus Company is active in over 100 countries across six geographical regions and employs approximately 17,000 people globally.