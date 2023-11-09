2023 November 9 12:41

NAVTOR and Voyager Worldwide to merge

NAVTOR, a leading e-Navigation and performance technology provider to the maritime industry, and Voyager Worldwide, a leading provider of maritime technology solutions, today announced that both companies have agreed to merge in a landmark industry combination. The combined business will deliver products and solutions to approximately 18,000 vessels globally. The transaction is expected to close by December 2023, according to the company's release.

Both companies provide maritime technology solutions that enable shipping companies to improve safety, efficiency, compliance, operational performance, and drive business advantages from their maritime fleet. In today’s dynamic maritime market, ship owners, operators and managers seek to have smarter, safer and greener shipping operations – and best-in-class fleet operations technology is a vital contributor towards those goals.



The combined business will boast an extensive network of global offices and representatives catering to all of shipping’s key markets. NAVTOR’s current integrated digital ecosystem offers market-leading solutions spanning e-Navigation and performance monitoring and management, including the fleet management platform, NavFleet and digital chart table, NavStation featuring advanced passage planning. Voyager is recognized for its e-Navigation, vessel management, and charts and publications portfolio.

This merger follows NAVTOR’s long-term vision to help customers simplify smart, sustainable, and profitable shipping. NAVTOR received majority investment from Accel-KKR in 2020, gaining access to a financial partner to support the company in its ambitious growth plans. NAVTOR acquired performance and analytics specialist Tres Solutions in 2021 and Ingenium Marine, a digital logbook pioneer, in 2022.



Voyager Worldwide is a leading provider of maritime technology solutions. Over 1000 shipping companies worldwide use Voyager solutions and services to streamline processes, improve vessel safety and compliance and improve knowledge and understanding. Voyager Worldwide is also one of maritime industry’s largest distributor of paper charts and publications.

NAVTOR was formed in 2011 with the vision of making life simpler, safer and smarter for navigators, while enhancing efficiency, performance and business results for shipowners and operators. Built on the cornerstones of in-depth maritime and technological understanding, the Norwegian headquartered business has developed an innovative portfolio of advanced solutions and a truly integrated digital ecosystem, uniting ship and shore teams worldwide.