2023 November 3 16:22

NTK’s terminal operator successfully handles arrival of 225-meter Panamax bulk carrier in Vostochny port

The stevedore’s throughput may increase 13-14% by this year end





Photo source: NTK website



The Xin Meng Xiang LOA is almost 225 m with breadth up to 32.2 m. The terminal operator moored and properly handled a dry cargo cargo ship (Jin Hang Fu Zhan) of the same dimensions in March this year, and later in September loaded onto the ship 50 000 tonnes of export coal.



Maly Port LLC (part of NTK) was founded in 1992. The stevedore operates a multipurpose handling complex in the Port Vostochny. The terminal encompasses three equipped berths with a total length of 416 meters with a depth at the quay wall reaching 12 meters. The company specializes in loading coal for export to the Asia-Pacific region market.



Export coal volume handled by Maly Port fell 17% in 2022 to about 2.9 million tonnes, but according to forecast figures of NTC, cargo throughput at the Maly Port terminal may increase by 13-14% year-on-year.

National Transport Company JSC (NTK) is a largest transport and logistics company in Russia managing Commercial Seaport of Murmansk, Daltransugol in the Port of Vanino, Maly Port in Nakhodka, dry bulk terminals in Tuapse and Murmansk. All the company’s stevedoring assets specialize in handling of dry bulk cargo: mineral fertilizers, ores, construction materials, export coal, etc. The company’s key partners are SUEK, EuroChem and SGC.