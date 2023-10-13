2023 October 13 10:45

Molgas Group completes first LNG bunkering at Rotterdam

Molgas, Gasnor and Bluegrid -- all parts of the Molgas Group -- worked together to carry out the delivery on Wednesday after signing a long-term contract with a prominent Dutch shipowner, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

Under the deal the group will supply LNG to the shipowner at various locations at the ARA hub in Northwest Europe.

"The groundbreaking delivery, executed as part of a long-term contract, underscores the MOLGAS GROUP's commitment to sustainable energy solutions and its strategic vision for Europe's LNG bunkering landscape," the company representative said.

"By successfully navigating the complexities of permitting and establishing a robust contractual framework, the MOLGAS GROUP solidifies its position as a key player in the burgeoning LNG bunkering sector.

"This achievement aligns with the company's overarching expansion strategy, aimed at fostering sustainable growth and ensuring a reliable and efficient supply of LNG to vital ports and terminals within the region."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.