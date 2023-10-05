2023 October 5 15:33

Green Ships AS and Bourbon Horizon AS sign MoU with Amogy

Green Ships AS, a consultancy company specialized in the designing and building of “green” vessels, and Bourbon Horizon AS, an international offshore shipping company, have signed an MoU with Amogy Inc., the provider of ammonia-to-power technology, for the supply of its technology to the two ePSVs. There is an agreed option for a third vessel.

Today’s global PSV fleet, is in majority between 10 and 20 years old. It does not comply with the emerging industry emission requirements.

Green Ships AS has a strong background and track record in the design of energy efficient and zero emission vessels – ranging from offshore vessels (PSV and AHTS), Ropax ferries, cruise ships, CSOV vessels and other vessels.

Bourbon Horizon, formerly Bourbon Offshore Norway, which is well established in the Norwegian offshore segment, will be the commercial and technical manager of the new vessels. The company currently owns and operates seven offshore vessels and is a joint venture between Bourbon Group and Horizon Maritime. These are leading players within the offshore shipping segments, providing marine support to energy related companies all over the world.

With a series of innovations on Green Ships´ 82m ePSV design, future offshore operations will fulfill stringent DNV regulations. Amogy’s ammonia-to-power solution will be integrated into the ePSV power plant system as the primary power source for the vessel, enabling zero-emissions operations.



The Green Ships 82m ePSV has been developed as the next generation of environmentally friendly PSV`s and will include an innovative power plant system, securing zero emissions while in operation.

The ePSV will have a significant reduction, up to 40%, of the actual power needed in all modes of operation, both in terms of transit, idling, on dynamic positioning (DP) and in port. We optimized our ePSV design to minimize the overall footprint, with vertical bow and slender hull form. The ePSV is designed to be a cost-efficient modular vessel, with low steel weight, reduced power plant, a smaller, but highly effective thruster system, fewer main components (for low maintenance) and designed with optional modes of conversions in mind, if desired, during its intended minimum 30 years lifetime. Compared to larger, more powerful offshore ships, the ePSV will offer excellent DP performance and operability due to the Voith main propulsion system. Fitted with 2 x 1.850 kW main thrusters, a built-in active roll reduction system the well submerged thrusters will avoid suction of air into the 5 thrusters.

The ePSV can also effectively provide class notations for the following 3 contingency functions: Standby/rescue, Oil rec and FIFI 1 (by using the 2 x 2.000 kW auxiliary dual fuel diesels).



Green Ships AS is a consultancy company involved with the design and building of vessels which are optimized for a greener environment (reduced fuel consumption and reduced emissions such as CO2, NOx, SOx, Methane and PM). The company has been involved with different types of vessels including; offshore vessels, fast ferries, cruise ships, and specialized vessels such as drill ships, crane/accommodation barges and shuttle tankers. Green Ships AS has managed and owned smaller fast ferries and has been a minority owner in some ship owning companies.

Bourbon Horizon AS, former Bourbon Offshore Norway AS, is a fully integrated offshore supply ship owning company. The company is a joint venture between Bourbon group and Horizon Maritime, leading players within offshore shipping providing shipborne supplies energy companies all over the world.

Founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni, Amogy aims to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors, such as shipping, power generation, and heavy-duty transportation, with its ammonia-based, emission-free, high energy-density power solutions. To date, Amogy’s ammonia-to-power technology has been demonstrated with success in a drone, tractor, and semi-truck. The Amogy team is currently retrofitting a tugboat to be the world’s first ammonia-powered vessel. Amogy’s European headquarters is in Stavanger, Norway. The team in Stavanger has significant experience in the maritime industry and is currently hiring. The company’s investors include Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, AP Ventures, SK Innovation, Aramco Ventures and Mitsubishi Corporation.