  • 2023 September 8 17:45

    IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

    Ports and hydraulic engineering

    • Dredger Engineer Popov starts working on Volga-Caspian Canal
    • Commercial Port of Arkhangelsk has its facility for storing ammonium nitrate cerified
    • Astafyev Terminal to complete assembling of first electric crane in the Far East in September 2023
    • ASOP President Oleg Terekhov passed away
    • Bulk terminal in Murmansk to upgrade its fleet of equipment
    • Commercial Port of Vladivostok put into operation new storage facility for combined container freight
    • Container terminal Saint-Petersburg to invest over RUB 880 million in construction of two container storage yards
    • Phase 3 of Vostochny Port’s coal terminal let the port double its capacity to 55 million tonnes per year
    • Vladimir Putin gives instructions to determine funding sources for revival of fishing port in Magadan
    • Russia’s port infrastructure is able to handle up to 80 million tonnes of grain per year

    Shipping and logistics

    Shipbuilding and ship repair

    • Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment completed construction of survey ships ahead of schedule
    • Astrakhan based shipyards of USC are building 11 vessels of various classes and purposes
    • SC Zvezda to acquire crane equipment for RUB 4 billion
    • Ministry of Industry and Trade to postpone introduction of minimum local content for construction of fishing ships
    • RUB 1 billion is needed to finalize construction of Zhatai Shipyard
    • Nordic Engineering to develop design for modernization of R/V Aleksey Maryshev
    • GTLK to tell about new ship repair complex in Murmansk Region at the 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
    • Nordic Engineering: two tugs of Project NE034 to be built for Kamchatka Territory
    • Marine Propulsion Technologies established by Rosatom to produce ship propellers and paddle wheels
    • Shipbuilding Firm “Almaz” laid down icebreaker Svyatogor of Project 21180М

    Bunker market

    • High demand for bunker and electric future in the Russian and global market
2023 September 8

18:07 MOL and Shell sign collaboration agreement to advance decarbonisation in maritime sector
17:45 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:38 The Port of Valуncia maintains the downward trend in export freight rates
17:16 Exports of Kazakh oil via the port of Aktau in 8M’2023 totaled 2.1million tonnes, up 54% YoY
16:43 Russia’s first deep-water grain terminal in the Baltic area opens in the port of Vysotsk
16:21 UAE MOEI and the International Chamber of Shipping unveil plans for COP28
15:54 Marine biofuel supplied to the “K” Line's Capesize bulker at Hong Kong
15:21 Ecowende joins forces with Van Oord to build most ecological wind farm yet
14:57 Activity in Russia's ports approaches levels seen before 24 February 2022
14:24 HHLA PLT Italy welcomes the arrival of the container vessel line Ocean Network Express
13:55 Sirius Shipping orders 2+2 methanol-ready oil/chemical tankers
13:46 Large factory freezer trawler of Project ST-192 Mekhanik Sizov completed its transition from Saint-Petersburg to Vladivostok
13:20 South Korean shipyards rank 2nd in new global orders in August 2023
12:43 Bureau Veritas launches Renewable Ammonia certification scheme
12:35 Federal Customs Service of Russia: exports of containers via Far East ports in 8M’2023 rose by almost 25% YoY
12:14 Equinor and Maersk partner up to ensure continued green methanol supply for the world’s first methanol-enabled container vessel
11:39 LR and COSCO sign Letter of Intent for LNG fleet decarbonisation pathway project
11:26 Kaliningrad Region expects delivery of Ro-Ro class ferries from China
10:58 ABS issues AIP for Hanwha Ocean’s industry-first, zero-carbon gas carrier
10:49 Trade turnover between Russia and China in 8M’2023 rose by 32% YoY
10:32 SGMF joins GCMD as Coalition Partner
09:51 ClassNK, Consort Bunkers, Daihatsu Diesel, Daikai Engineering, and SeaTech to collaborate on development of ammonia fueled ammonia bunkering tanker
09:47 Additional financing of maritime cargo transportation to Kaliningrad Region to total RUB 1.1 billion this year

2023 September 7

18:00 Stolthaven Terminals to expand operations in the US
17:20 Arkhangelsk and Olya seaports increased their throughput in 7M’23 by 69.5%
17:06 Damen Shipyards receives new orders from Feyz Group for a Combi Freighter 5000 and a CF 3850
16:55 GTT Strategic Ventures invests in bound4blue to support the development of wind-assisted propulsion technology
16:25 DNV verifies HD Hyundai’s HiNAS Control system
15:48 MOL becomes the 1st Japanese shipping company to join Washington Maritime Blue
15:14 LR grant AiP for HMD’s 10,000cbm ammonia bunkering vessel
14:53 Over one year of operation, Oboronlogistics’ Sparta transported over 120,000 tonnes of cargo to/from Kaliningrad
14:31 Wartsila Technical Management Agreement provides maintenance flexibility for China LNG Shipping vessel
14:22 Net profit of Astafyev Terminal for 2022 rose by 42.92% YoY to RUB 745 million
14:07 Capital Gas Ship Management announces the order of world’s first two next-generation 88,000cbm eco-friendly very large ammonia newbuilding carriers
13:40 Fabrication starts on Van Oord’s flange monopile upending tool
13:13 Riga Central Terminal orders 6 self-discharging containers
13:07 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 36, 2023
12:41 SITC Logistics Group and Zhijie Yuangang sign the strategic cooperation agreement
12:11 Fincantieri holds float out and steel cutting ceremony of the two new units from the new luxury cruise brand launched by the MSC Group
11:56 Coastal line FESCO Saint-Petersburg - Kaliningrad is 100% loaded
11:40 LR award Approval in Principle to HMD for ammonia dual-fuelled 45,000cbm LPG carrier
11:09 Three more General Cargo ships to join Kaliningrad – Saint-Petersburg cargo line
11:05 ABS approves Jiangnan Shipyard’s BrilliancE II liquefied gas containment system for VLEC
10:45 ZIM announces a new operational collaboration agreement with MSC
10:20 ClassNK issues AiP for onboard CO2 capture and storage system developed by CSPI under CSSC Power
10:15 Cargo transportation by TITR via Kazakhstan surged by 86% YoY to 1.6 million tonnes
09:40 Maersk, TotalEnergies a supreme court case over taxable income from oil and gas facilities in Algeria and Qatar
09:20 Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg to invest over RUB 880 million in construction of two container storage yards

2023 September 6

18:11 Rosmorport’s icebreaker Kapitan Chadaev to be provided with broadband satellite communications under the Autonomous Navigation project
18:07 DNV signs MoU with PCL to expand strategic collaboration in ESG and key operational areas
17:48 Russian Railways’ container traffic in 8M’23 totaled 4.82 million TEU, up 12.7% YoY
17:29 Auramarine wins methanol fuel supply system order with Terntank Hybrid Tankers
17:26 Phase 3 of Vostochny Port’s coal terminal let the port double its capacity to 55 million tonnes per year
17:05 Asia-Europe alliances improve schedule reliability
16:35 GTT receives an order from Dalian Shipbuilding for the tank design of two new LNG carriers
16:15 Kumiai Navigation to retrofit LPG tanker with Alfa Laval OceanGlide fluidic air lubrication system
15:59 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 8M’2023 fell by 1.1% YoY
15:42 OOCL welcomes eco-friendly 24,188 TEU vessel “OOCL Zeebrugge”
15:20 LR award Approval in Principle for world’s largest LNG carrier
14:55 DNV awards AiP and AOSS for Hanwha Ocean's LCO2 carrier and noise measurement