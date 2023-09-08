IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Dredger Engineer Popov starts working on Volga-Caspian Canal
- Commercial Port of Arkhangelsk has its facility for storing ammonium nitrate cerified
- Astafyev Terminal to complete assembling of first electric crane in the Far East in September 2023
- ASOP President Oleg Terekhov passed away
- Bulk terminal in Murmansk to upgrade its fleet of equipment
- Commercial Port of Vladivostok put into operation new storage facility for combined container freight
- Container terminal Saint-Petersburg to invest over RUB 880 million in construction of two container storage yards
- Phase 3 of Vostochny Port’s coal terminal let the port double its capacity to 55 million tonnes per year
- Vladimir Putin gives instructions to determine funding sources for revival of fishing port in Magadan
- Russia’s port infrastructure is able to handle up to 80 million tonnes of grain per year
Shipping and logistics
- Although Russia’s port infrastructure is sufficient for grain exports, the bottlenecks of grain flows are on railways and roads
- Federal Customs Service of Russia: exports of containers via Far East ports in 8M’2023 rose by almost 25% YoY
- Kaliningrad Region expects delivery of Ro-Ro class ferries from China
- 55% of Russia’s exporters have no problems with logistics
- Coastal line FESCO Saint-Petersburg - Kaliningrad is 100% loaded
- Amendments introduced into organization of RF border checkpoints at sea and river facilities
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment completed construction of survey ships ahead of schedule
- Astrakhan based shipyards of USC are building 11 vessels of various classes and purposes
- SC Zvezda to acquire crane equipment for RUB 4 billion
- Ministry of Industry and Trade to postpone introduction of minimum local content for construction of fishing ships
- RUB 1 billion is needed to finalize construction of Zhatai Shipyard
- Nordic Engineering to develop design for modernization of R/V Aleksey Maryshev
- GTLK to tell about new ship repair complex in Murmansk Region at the 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
- Nordic Engineering: two tugs of Project NE034 to be built for Kamchatka Territory
- Marine Propulsion Technologies established by Rosatom to produce ship propellers and paddle wheels
- Shipbuilding Firm “Almaz” laid down icebreaker Svyatogor of Project 21180М
Bunker market
- High demand for bunker and electric future in the Russian and global market