  • Home
  • News
  • Maritime venture builders Flagship Founders and Signal enter strategic partnership
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 27 14:23

    Maritime venture builders Flagship Founders and Signal enter strategic partnership

    Two of the leading maritime technology venture builders have announced a partnership to jointly develop new technology start-ups for the industry, according to Signal's release. Signal is taking a stake in the German venture studio Flagship Founders and will contribute data and APIs from its Signal Ocean platform to help accelerate new venture development. The partnership includes a total investment volume of €2.5 million and complements the €3.5 million funding round Flagship Founders closed earlier this year.
     
    Signal is an Athens, London & Singapore based business which runs commercial tanker pools, has developed a leading AI software platform, and provides investment to early-stage ventures. Its venture building and investment arm Signal Ventures has to date supported 15 start-ups in the shipping, supply chain and commodities space. AI analytics firm OilX, Signal’s first start-up incubated through its venture studio, was sold to Energy Aspects in January this year.
     
    Berlin-based Flagship Founders is a leading European venture studio focusing on maritime technologies, logistics, and shipping. Flagship Founders has already produced four successful start-ups since it was founded three years ago. Most recently, Flagship Founders venture zero44 announced a financing round with participation from Atlantic Labs, among others.
     

Другие новости по темам: agreement  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 27

17:56 Russia exported almost 10 million tonnes of grain to Africa in HI’23 — Vladimir Putin
17:22 World’s largest double-ended hybrid ferry named in UK
17:10 Programme drafted for 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
16:44 Hambantota International Port (Sri Lanka) sets new record for 2023 oil and gas throughput
16:24 HHLA lowers forecast for the 2023 financial year
15:22 FSB found traces of explosives on another ship heading for Rostov-on-Don
14:53 Hyundai Samho launches LNG carrier Energy Fortitude for Alpha Gas
14:23 Maritime venture builders Flagship Founders and Signal enter strategic partnership
14:07 Russia will gratuitously supply grain to six African countries in the coming months - RF President
13:43 SunGas Renewables to construct a green methanol facility in Central Louisiana
13:25 GSBN welcomes latest member New Land-Sea Corridor
12:51 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 30, 2023
12:43 Kalmar to supply ten new Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers to Patrick Terminals in Melbourne
12:24 Maersk and Hong Lam Marine conduct successful first methanol bunkering operation in the Port of Singapore
12:12 FESCO expects its sea line to RSA to become regular by the end of 2023
11:23 ClassNK issues AiP for liquefied hydrogen carrier CCS and CHS developed by GTT
11:15 Russian Railways’ transportation of export grain via port stations rose 2.7 times in HI’23
10:53 EPS and China Power sign Strategic Framework Cooperation Agreement
10:27 TUI Cruises trials B30 biofuel onboard Mein Shiff 4 for the first time
10:02 RF President signed the Executive Order On Holding the Main Naval Parade in 2023
09:58 “K” Line signs service contract agreement with DIABOS Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
09:39 NOVATEK announces financial results for the second quarter and first half 2023
09:16 New LACT meter installed at CPC Marine Terminal

2023 July 26

18:15 Aleksandr Solovyov enters the office of Deputy President of Antey Group
18:03 IMO joins Global Alliance for Drowning Prevention
17:58 Net profit of DeloPorts in HI’23 increased 2.5 times
17:43 Euroseas announces new charters for its two 4,250 teu containerships
17:36 COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers operate world's largest ice-class multipurpose pulp carrier
17:33 OOCL Piraeus makes inaugural call at Piraeus Port
16:47 GTT receives an Approval in Principle from ClassNK for a new tank concept for transporting liquid hydrogen
16:26 Russia to see urgent need for replacement of seagoing bunkering tankers by 2030 – MEB - SPb
15:35 Scheduled repair of nuclear-powered I/B Ural of Project 22220 to be performed by Kronshtadt Shipyard
15:04 Transnet National Ports Authority shortlists respondents for the development of the Boegoebaai port and rail link in the Northern Cape
14:43 MOL, Kobe-Osaka International Port and 'K' Line sign MoU to expand container terminal in Kobe
14:30 Transportation of Russian cargo towards ports of neighboring countries in HI’23 fell by 42.1% YoY
14:13 Georgia Ports Authority achieves record Ro/Ro in FY2023
13:42 Saipem and Stockholm Exergi sign Letter of Intent for a large-scale CO2 capture project in Sweden
13:41 RF Government approves characteristics of investment objects built in exchange for crab catching quotas
13:18 U.S. Department of Transportation announces first ships enrolled in the Tanker Security Program
12:58 Drought and shallowing of rivers to affect shipping in 11 regions of Russia
12:43 LNG-fueled tugboat Sakigake conducts final LNG bunkering
11:35 EU Council adopts new law to decarbonise the maritime sector
10:59 Bunker One delivers biofuel blend to cruise ship at Port of Aarhus
10:16 ONE unveils new Adriatic Israel Butterfly service
09:47 FESCO is interested in construction of dry bulk / container carrier of Project 00108 in Astrakhan
09:41 Onne Multipurpose Terminal supports Nigerian LNG’s Bonny expansion
09:19 Fixed preferential integrated tariff rates established on the Seaport of Ust-Luga – Seaport of Kaliningrad line

2023 July 25

18:05 Smart Maritime Network and ClassNK launch Standardised Data Innovation Challenge for start-ups and entrepreneurs
17:58 Net profit of NCSP in HI’23 fell by 12.6%, YoY
17:46 GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the tank design of two new LNG carriers
17:16 HMM reports 99% of its owned ships allowed to sail under CII rules
17:00 Perm Shipyard ships yet another batch of floating berths for electric vessels
16:42 Four new methanol-ready vessels to be built to ABS Class for Algoma
16:32 IMO Council appoints Secretary-General, endorses 2024 theme
16:09 TotalEnergies fully acquires Total Eren
15:59 Rosmorport pilots staged a floating gas storage facility in the water area of the Bechevinskaya Bay
15:46 INPEX signs MOU on strategic collaboration with PT Pertamina
15:32 Cyan Renewables buying first SOV from DEME
15:10 Okskaya Sudoverf launches NE025 salvage tug Uzon intended for Marine Rescue Service
14:58 Wuhu Shipyard signs contract with RFOcean for methanol-powered chemical tankers