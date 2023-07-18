2023 July 18 09:45

CyberLogitec completed implementation of OPUS Stowage at Pan Continental Shipping

CyberLogitec, the provider of maritime, port/terminal, and logistics operations technologies announced that OPUS Stowage had been successfully implemented at Pan Continental Shipping, a container shipping liner specializing in Korea, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia shipping lines. The Introduction of OPUS Stowage at Pan Continental Shipping attracted notice since it’s been a replacement of the previously applied other company’s product, according to the company's release.

OPUS Stowage is a vessel stowage planning solution that aims to maximize container vessel’s loading capacity and minimize loading/unloading time. With various functions offered in OPUS Stowage, Pan Continental Shipping could establish the work process to reduce stowage planning work time and to maximize loading/unloading productivity under the circumstance of the increase in stowage planning work and complex and various container stowage constraint conditions. Under the circumstance of the increase in stowage planning work and container stowage constraint conditions which are getting more complex and various, Pan Continental Shipping could establish the work process to reduce stowage planning work time and to maximize loading/unloading productivity with offered various functions in OPUS Stowage.



Pan Continental Shipping has been established under the name of Dong Sung Shipping and started shipping agency business in 1969. In 1975, it merged Sam Hyop Shipping which was MOL’s shipping agency in Korea. Then, it changed company name to Hyopsung Shipping in 1976. In 1981, it has started liner transportation business after purchased two container feeder vessels and started container liner service in Korea-Japan line. It changed company name to Pan Continental Shipping in 1983. Since then, the company provides on time liner transportation service to Korea-Japan, Korea-China, China-Japan and Vietnam & Thailand lines with seven container vessels.





