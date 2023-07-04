2023 July 4 15:42

Subic Bay International Terminals expand South China, Vietnam connectivity

Subic Bay International Terminals (SBITC), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) operation in Zambales recently welcomed the arrival of a new service that expands the Port of Subic’s connectivity to South China and Vietnam.



The South China Vietnam Philippines (SVP) service made its inaugural call at the Port of Subic on 9 June with the arrival of the Danum 175, a 1,200-TEU boxship operated by Emirates Shipping Line (ESL). A new player in the Philippine market, ESL operates the SVP service together with ASEAN Sea Line (ASL) and Pacific International Line (PIL).



The feeder service, which makes weekly calls to Subic, caters to the growing trade requirements of South China and Vietnam. It also highlights the free trade agreement between the Philippines and other Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership members including Vietnam, which faces a growing demand for its agriculture and manufacturing exports.



The SVP service rotation is as follows: Shekou – Nansha – Xiamen – Manila North – Subic – Xiamen – Shekou – Nansha – Ho Chi Minh – Shekou.



With the addition of the SVP service and ESL, SBITC now caters to more than a dozen weekly services and major shipping lines.