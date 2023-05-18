  • Home
  • News
  • MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 20, 2023
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 18 15:03

    MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 20, 2023

    The Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    In Week 20, the global MABUX bunker indices declined moderately. The 380 HSFO index dropped by 1.48 USD to 477.66 USD/MT, remaining below 500 USD. The VLSFO index fell by 6.09 USD to 596.77 USD/MT, crossing the 600 USD threshold. The MGO index decreased by 4.33 USD to 800.50 USD/MT. The market downtrend persisted at the time of writing.

    The Global Scrubber Spread (SS) - the price difference between 380 HSFO and VLSFO - decreased by 4.61 USD to 119.11 USD, approaching the psychological mark of 100 USD. The weekly average only decreased by 0.88 USD. In Rotterdam, the SS Spread dropped by 3 USD to 93.00 USD, staying well below 100 USD. The weekly average SS Spread in Rotterdam lost 2.34 USD. In Singapore, the 380 HSFO/VLSFO price difference slightly increased by 7 USD to 122 USD, while the average weekly value decreased by 12.50 USD. Overall, the downward trend in the SS Spread continues. More information is available in the Differentials section of www.mabux.com.

    Low demand for natural gas has sent Europe’s benchmark gas prices towards a seventh consecutive weekly loss—the longest run of weekly losses since 2020. Lower power demand amid mild spring weather in most of Europe is depressing gas prices, while comfortable inventories of gas have not yet led to any rush for filling storage sites ahead of the next winter. Spot LNG prices for delivery to North Asia in June have also plunged in recent weeks amid weak demand and high inventories in key Asian importers.

    The price of LNG as bunker fuel in the port of Sines, Portugal, has continued its decline and reached 759 USD/MT on May 15, which is a decrease of 174 USD compared to the previous week. Consequently, the price difference between LNG and conventional fuel has significantly narrowed, reaching 19 USD on May 15. On that day, MGO LS in the port of Sines was quoted at 740 USD/MT. This convergence in prices indicates that LNG is once again becoming a competitive fuel option and could be considered as a potential driver for the further development of the LNG fleet. More information is available in the LNG Bunkering section of www.mabux.com.

    During week 20, the MDI index (the ratio of market bunker prices (MABUX MBP Index) and the MABUX digital bunker benchmark (MABUX DBP Index)) registered an undervaluation of 380 HSFO fuel in all four selected ports. The average weekly underprice levels increased in Rotterdam and Singapore by 2 and 4 points, respectively. Conversely, Fujairah experienced a decrease of 4 points, while Houston's underprice level remained unchanged.

    In the VLSFO segment, Singapore entered the overcharge zone with a positive 6-point value according to MDI. The other three ports continued to be undervalued, with the average underprice premium increasing between $4 and $18.

    As for the MGO LS segment, three ports: Rotterdam, Singapore, and Houston - were still underestimated. The average weekly undercharge ratio for these three ports increased by 1-5 points. Fujairah remained the only overvalued port, but the overcharge premium significantly reduced by minus $71.

    For more detailed information on the correlation between market prices and the MABUX digital bunker benchmark, please refer to the "Digital Bunker Prices" section at www.mabux.com.

    Some 4,253 million metric tonnes (mt) of marine fuel were sold in Singapore last month – 13.4% up on the 3,750 million mt registered in April 2022. For the second time this year, sales of VLSFO (2,034 million mt) surpassed the 2 million mt mark. Sales of HSFO 380 cSt (1,164,800 mt) rose 27.4% year-on-year (y-o-y) but slipped 5.7% month-on-month (m-o-m). Similarly, sales of MGO LS (312,100 mt) increased y-o-y but fell on the month. During the first four months of the year a total of 16,600,000 mt of marine fuel has been sold at the world’s biggest bunker hub – 10.3% up on the 15,052,200 mt sold in the corresponding period in 2022. The 3,495 calls for bunkers in April was the highest monthly total of the year to date.

    We expect that the global bunker market retains the potential for further declines. Bunker indices may continue the downtrend next week.

    By Sergey Ivanov, Director, MABUX

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 18

18:07 bound4blue and Oceanking team up to offer innovative wind-assisted propulsion technology in Greece and Cyprus
17:59 Cargo traffic on North-South ITC can reach 35 million tonnes by 2030 — Marat Khusnullin
17:46 Svitzer awards a contract to Uzmar Shipyard to build two new TRAnsverse tugs for its Australian business
17:41 Russian authorities consider launching of engine building development programme
17:26 Daewoo E&C signs MOU with Corio Generation for offshore wind projects
17:06 Panama Canal Authority claims success in $671 million arbitration
16:35 24 million euros to be allocated for the upgrading of the infrastructure of the Alexandroupolis Port
16:20 Astara-Rasht railway to increase transit cargo traffic between Russia and Iran to 15 million tonnes per year — Alexander Novak
16:05 Wan Hai Lines to add new call at Colombo in America East Coast service
15:42 Saudi Arabia‘s Port of NEOM opens for business
15:25 Russia’s fleet of nuclear icebreakers will need at least 1,500 crew members by 2030
15:17 MSC sets record as 1st ocean carrier to hit 5 mil TEU in fleet capacity
15:03 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 20, 2023
14:43 Contecon Guayaquil S.A. welcomes ZIM’s Colibri Express (ZCX) service
14:29 Pacific nations updated on IMO work to reduce emissions from ships
14:18 Rosatom and NOVATEK to launch year-round navigation in eastern part of NSR in early 2024
13:54 NSR coastal line to have 11 ports of call from 2023
13:54 Saipem receives two new offshore contracts for 850 million USD
13:29 Near real-time ice monitoring of NSR from space will be fully in place in the next two years
13:01 Moscow takes delivery of 6 more electric boats from St. Petersburg
12:43 Port of Aberdeen increases its turnover by 17% to £39.2 million in 2022
11:42 Port of Hamburg's container throughput down 16.9 percent
11:09 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index by 11.3% in 2022
10:53 Decision to start building four more conventional icebreakers should be taken in 2023 - Rosatom
10:40 ClassNK releases "Guidelines for Electronic Logbooks"
10:25 Governments of Russia and Iran sign agreement on construction of Rasht-Astara railway
10:09 Octopus High Energy battery system to be installed on board E-Cat for AG Reederei Norden-Frisia
09:24 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the grain deal
09:17 Kalmar hands over its first fully electric reachstacker to Cabooter Group

2023 May 17

18:07 PrimeServ SCR retrofit makes cruise ship Tier III-compatible
17:42 Single-lift solution selected for TenneT’s ambitious 2GW offshore wind project
17:25 JAXPORT partners support continued growth of LNG as a clean marine fuel
17:01 Inmarsat satellite outage in April’23 believed to be due to a fault in one of its solar arrays
16:57 Maersk announces ‘Al Maha’ ocean service connecting the Middle East and Europe markets
15:53 Costa Cruises chooses bio LNG trucks from LC3 Trasporti for onboard supplies in Northern Europe
15:35 Russian exports of crude and refined oil products edged up in April to 8.3 mb/d
15:14 WinGD solutions deliver major benefits for new NYK Line carriers
15:00 Russia starts creation first prototype of tank container for transportation of liquid hydrogen
14:42 Wan Hai Lines holds ship naming ceremony for new container vessels
14:18 Forth Ports commits operations to be carbon neutral by 2032 & Net Zero by 2042
13:54 Adani Ports raises the bar by handling highest-ever rail cargo of over 120 MMT in FY22-23
13:29 Global Ports puts in service two new mobile cranes at VSC terminal
12:33 Starway Group delivers first cargo to Yakutia in navigation season 2023
12:01 Fincantieri delivers corvette “Semaisma” to Qatari Ministry of Defence
11:40 Almost 100 dust suppression units installed in Primorsky Territory ports
11:12 Purus Wind signs contract for two CSOVs with VARD
10:35 Rosatom expects number of NSR voyages to increase 2.5 times to 4,000 by 2030
10:11 Hanzevast Shipping contracts Castor Marine for complete renewal of fleet IT-communications infrastructure
09:41 Damen Shipyards delivers new Multi Cat 3313 Shallow Draft class to Herman Sr. BV
09:12 Yamal LNG produces its billionth cubic meter of tight gas from Jurassic reservoirs

2023 May 16

18:24 Tees Dock receives two new fully electric cranes
18:06 “K” Line concludes long-term time charter agreement with Diamond Gas International for one new LNG vessel
17:41 NYK LNG-fueled PCTC makes first visits to Nagoya and Yokkaichi ports and participates in first LNG bunkering in Nagoya
17:23 Baku Shipyard launches Zangilan tanker built for Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company
17:04 Alfa Laval's membrane technology enables compliance with EU's revised “Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive”
16:34 ICTSI Cameroon boosts productivity with eco hoppers
16:14 Brazil and the Netherlands officially launch a green hydrogen corridor between Pecém and Rotterdam
15:44 Terminal operator PK Terminal OU opens a new warehouse in the Port of Tallinn
15:24 Vopak enters into a binding agreement to divest its terminal in Savannah, USA
15:04 NYK concludes long-yerm charter agreement for four new LNG carriers with EnBW