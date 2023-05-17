  • Home
  • News
  • Russian exports of crude and refined oil products edged up in April to 8.3 mb/d
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 17 15:35

    Russian exports of crude and refined oil products edged up in April to 8.3 mb/d

    The country’s oil export revenues rose by $1.7 bn

    According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Russian exports of crude and refined oil products edged up in April to a post-February high of 8.3 mb/d. Shipments of crude oil increased by 250 kb/d. The country’s oil export revenues rose by $1.7 bn to $15 bn last month but were 27% lower than a year ago while tax receipts from its oil and gas sector were down by 64% y-o-y.

    Russian oil supply continued to prove resilient, reads the report.

    According to the data of IAA PortNews, the following terminal accounted for the bulk of liquid cargo shipments: RPK Nord LLC (Murmansk, 6.7 million tonnes), NCSP (Novorossiysk, 16.4 million tonnes), CPC-R (Novorossiysk, 21.7 million tonnes), Transneft – Port Kozmino (Vostochny Port, 13.9 million tonnes), Ust-Luga Oil (6.2 million tonnes), Neva Pipeline Company (11.5 million tonnes).

Другие новости по темам: oil and gas sector, crude oil exports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 17

18:07 PrimeServ SCR retrofit makes cruise ship Tier III-compatible
17:42 Single-lift solution selected for TenneT’s ambitious 2GW offshore wind project
17:25 JAXPORT partners support continued growth of LNG as a clean marine fuel
17:01 Inmarsat satellite outage in April’23 believed to be due to a fault in one of its solar arrays
16:57 Maersk announces ‘Al Maha’ ocean service connecting the Middle East and Europe markets
15:53 Costa Cruises chooses bio LNG trucks from LC3 Trasporti for onboard supplies in Northern Europe
15:35 Russian exports of crude and refined oil products edged up in April to 8.3 mb/d
15:14 WinGD solutions deliver major benefits for new NYK Line carriers
15:00 Russia starts creation first prototype of tank container for transportation of liquid hydrogen
14:42 Wan Hai Lines holds ship naming ceremony for new container vessels
14:18 Forth Ports commits operations to be carbon neutral by 2032 & Net Zero by 2042
13:54 Adani Ports raises the bar by handling highest-ever rail cargo of over 120 MMT in FY22-23
13:29 Global Ports puts in service two new mobile cranes at VSC terminal
12:33 Starway Group delivers first cargo to Yakutia in navigation season 2023
12:01 Fincantieri delivers corvette “Semaisma” to Qatari Ministry of Defence
11:40 Almost 100 dust suppression units installed in Primorsky Territory ports
11:12 Purus Wind signs contract for two CSOVs with VARD
10:35 Rosatom expects number of NSR voyages to increase 2.5 times to 4,000 by 2030
10:11 Hanzevast Shipping contracts Castor Marine for complete renewal of fleet IT-communications infrastructure
09:41 Damen Shipyards delivers new Multi Cat 3313 Shallow Draft class to Herman Sr. BV
09:12 Yamal LNG produces its billionth cubic meter of tight gas from Jurassic reservoirs

2023 May 16

18:24 Tees Dock receives two new fully electric cranes
18:06 “K” Line concludes long-term time charter agreement with Diamond Gas International for one new LNG vessel
17:41 NYK LNG-fueled PCTC makes first visits to Nagoya and Yokkaichi ports and participates in first LNG bunkering in Nagoya
17:23 Baku Shipyard launches Zangilan tanker built for Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company
17:04 Alfa Laval's membrane technology enables compliance with EU's revised “Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive”
16:34 ICTSI Cameroon boosts productivity with eco hoppers
16:14 Brazil and the Netherlands officially launch a green hydrogen corridor between Pecém and Rotterdam
15:44 Terminal operator PK Terminal OU opens a new warehouse in the Port of Tallinn
15:24 Vopak enters into a binding agreement to divest its terminal in Savannah, USA
15:04 NYK concludes long-yerm charter agreement for four new LNG carriers with EnBW
14:40 Tina Revsbech to join Maersk Tankers as its new CEO
14:24 India counts on container turnover with Russia to surge 5.5 times to 760 thousand TEU by 2042
14:13 Port Houston container volumes decline by 8% to 307,879 TEUs in April 2023
13:45 Maritime consortium successfully completes ammonia co-firing test using ammonia-fueled engine
13:24 Aers Energy Belgie selects Air Products to build a hydrogen refueling station in Zeebrugge, Belgium
12:13 RINA exceeds 660 million in revenue and presents the strategic plan to 2027
11:50 Concession agreement on construction and operation of handling facility in Novorossiysk to be signed for 49 years
11:32 Singapore receives its first SGE methodology-certified LNG cargo
11:04 Singapore April bunker sales hit three-month high
10:42 DSME reports net loss of $90 million in first quarter
10:10 Major northern Chinese land port reports record import, export value in Jan - April 2023
09:51 Maersk expands its warehousing footprint in Bangladesh
09:25 TotalEnergies launches a battery farm project for energy storage at its Antwerp refinery
09:18 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta IV delivered yet another batch of commercial cargo to Syria

2023 May 15

20:01 Vladimir Katyshev appointed as General Director of Vympel Shipyard
18:07 Princess Cruises names second Sphere Class ship Star Princess
17:55 Flag-hoisting ceremony held on new corvette of Project 20380
17:30 Van Oord’s flexible fallpipe vessel Stornes sets a new world record
17:06 HMM Q1 net sinks over 90 pct on lower shipping rates
16:47 New CO2 reception facilities will make Aalborg one of Europe’s leaders in carbon management
16:14 Wartsila LNG reliquefaction retrofit contract reduces costs and emissions
16:12 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 4M'2023 rose by 10.3% YoY
15:56 Maersk completes divestment of Maersk Supply Service
15:17 Port of Singapore throughput in 4M’2023 rose by 0.2% YoY to 193.4 million tonnes
14:24 HHLA's revenue fell by 5.6 percent to € 364.7 million in Q1 2023
14:23 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 4M’2023 fell by 12.2% YoY
13:55 Oldendorff Carriers releases a green corridor feasibility report on the West Australia – East Asia iron ore trade route
13:25 Damen opens new service hub in Vietnam
12:57 Rosmorport's Nadezhda sailboat sets out on a training voyage