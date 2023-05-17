Russian exports of crude and refined oil products edged up in April to 8.3 mb/d

2023 May 17 15:35

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Russian exports of crude and refined oil products edged up in April to a post-February high of 8.3 mb/d. Shipments of crude oil increased by 250 kb/d. The country’s oil export revenues rose by $1.7 bn to $15 bn last month but were 27% lower than a year ago while tax receipts from its oil and gas sector were down by 64% y-o-y.

Russian oil supply continued to prove resilient, reads the report.

According to the data of IAA PortNews, the following terminal accounted for the bulk of liquid cargo shipments: RPK Nord LLC (Murmansk, 6.7 million tonnes), NCSP (Novorossiysk, 16.4 million tonnes), CPC-R (Novorossiysk, 21.7 million tonnes), Transneft – Port Kozmino (Vostochny Port, 13.9 million tonnes), Ust-Luga Oil (6.2 million tonnes), Neva Pipeline Company (11.5 million tonnes).