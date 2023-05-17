2023 May 17 09:41

Damen Shipyards delivers new Multi Cat 3313 Shallow Draft class to Herman Sr. BV

In a ceremony held at DAMEN Shipyards Hardinxveld, the second of the new Multi Cat (MuC) 3313 SD class was handed over to workboat operator Herman Sr. BV, according to the company's release.

Named Bella, the exceptionally versatile 33-metre vessel has a draught of less than two metres, enabling her to operate in very shallow waters. The MuC 3313 SD is one of the largest types in Damen’s Multi Cat range and so its extensive deck area enables it to be equipped with a wide range of equipment. Bella has two powerful deck cranes and a bollard of over 30 tonnes which, together with an anchor winch and towing pins, makes her ideal for dredging, anchor handling and construction projects.

The van Dodewaard family, the owners of Herman Sr BV, has been a client of DAMEN since 1947 and this latest acquisition takes the number of vessels that they have purchased to nineteen – a mix of Multi Cats and Shoalbusters. In 2021, the second generation in the form of Erwin and Chris van Dodewaard took the helm on the retirement of managing director Jack van Dodewaard.

The Bella will initially operate in north-west European waters, particularly in the shallow waters of the North Sea. Following the christening she has joined a dredging project in Dutch / UK waters.