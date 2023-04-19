  • Home
  • 2023 April 19 15:28

    Average global VLSFO prices fall to the lowest level in two weeks - Ship & Bunker

    Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Tuesday, with average global VLSFO prices falling to the lowest level in almost two weeks.

    Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $5/mt to $635.50mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since April 5.

    The G20-HSFO Index sank by $8/mt to $519.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $12/mt to $866.50/mt. ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.01/bl to $84.77/bl on Tuesday.

    VLSFO prices at the top ports had a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $10.50/mt to $616.50/mt, at Rotterdam they dropped by $10/mt to $580/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $5/mt to $614.50/mt and at Houston they sank by $15.50/mt to $608/mt.

    On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $1.01/bl at $83.76/bl as of 9:04 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $7.61/mt fall in bunker prices.

