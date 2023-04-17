2023 April 17 17:42

Engle Martin & Associates announces acquisition of a global provider of ocean marine, risk management

Engle Martin & Associates, LLC, a market-leading independent loss adjusting and claims management provider, has acquired EIMC, LLC (“EIMC”), a global provider of ocean marine, risk management, claims investigation, and subrogation services based in Jersey City, New Jersey and London, England.

The acquisition of EIMC expands Engle Martin’s global footprint and diversifies its service portfolio by providing clients with a full suite of ocean marine services.



Founded in 1968, EIMC serves clients across the entire marine global supply chain with 50+ years of expertise in providing the full continuum of assessments, risk mitigation, and claim resolution solutions within marine cargo, stock throughout, hull & machinery, and fine art & specie. EIMC operates in 15 office locations strategically positioned in the United States and the United Kingdom. The organization works with a broad group of clients in all major international insurance markets and is also the Lloyd’s Agent for multiple locations in the United States. Since its inception, EIMC has been recognized by major international insurers and numerous insurance associations as a premier provider of marine insurance risk management and claims services.

Engle Martin is an independent loss adjusting and claims management provider. Engle Martin has a comprehensive business philosophy: to provide the best insurance claim adjustment results in the industry, present the most talented claims professionals, foster an innovative and professional leadership team, and develop client-focused solutions. The firm provides a comprehensive line of service offerings including commercial property, casualty, specialty marine and transportation, appraisal/umpire, specialty audits, carrier outsourcing, and claims management services.