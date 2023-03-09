2023 March 9 11:18

Fincantieri floats out its first LNG cruise ship “Sun Princess”

The floating out of “Sun Princess” the first of two LNG (liquefied natural gas) cruise ships for Princess Cruises, took place in Monfalcone, according to the company's release.



At 175,500 gross tons “Sun Princess” is the largest ship built so far in Italy, as well as the first LNG cruise ship ever built by Fincantieri, and the first dual-fuel vessel powered primarily by LNG to enter Princess’ fleet. LNG is the marine industry’s most environmentally friendly advanced fuel technology and the world’s cleanest fossil fuel, which will significantly reduce air emissions and marine gasoil usage.



“Sun Princess” will be delivered in Q1 2024 and starts the Sphere class, which includes a sister-ship to be delivered in 2025. They will each accommodate approximately 4,300 guests and are based on a next-generation platform design.



One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is a world leading international cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe.