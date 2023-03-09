2023 March 9 11:06

NYK and FueLNG achieve first PCTC LNG bunkering in Singapore

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), a leading Japanese shipping company, and FueLNG, a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd and Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd, have completed the first bunkering to an LNG-fuelled Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessel in Singapore.

NYK’s Jasmine Leader, one of the largest PCTC vessels in the world, successfully completed her LNG bunkering with FueLNG Bellina on 8 March 2023.

This marks a significant milestone in NYK’s sustainability efforts and FueLNG’s mission to promote LNG as a marine fuel.

The bunkering operation was carried out in accordance with Singapore’s Technical Reference 56 for LNG Bunkering. This standard is a key part of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s framework to ensure safe, reliable and transparent LNG bunkering operations in Singapore.



Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) was founded in 1885 and is one of the world’s leading transportation companies. At the end of March 2022, the NYK Group was operating 814 major ocean vessels, as well as fleets of planes and trucks. The company’s shipping fleet includes 354 bulk carriers, 118 car carriers, 55 containerships (including semi-containerships), 85 LNG carriers (including those owned by equity method affiliates), 68 tankers, 37 wood-chip carriers, one cruise ship, and 96 other ships (including shuttle tankers and multi-purpose and project cargo vessels). The NYK Group is based in Tokyo, employs about 35,000 people worldwide, and has regional headquarters in London, New York/New Jersey, Singapore and Shanghai.



FueLNG, a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd and Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd, is committed to providing safe, cost-efficient and reliable solutions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunkering in Singapore. FueLNG is able to provide LNG bunkering to a wide variety of vessels through truck-to-ship or ship-to-ship bunkering.



Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) is a world leader in providing total solutions to the offshore, marine and energy industries. Bolstered by a global network of yards and offices, it has extensive know-how across a wide range of capabilities – design & engineering, new builds, conversions & repairs, and support services.

Sembcorp Marine Ltd provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has close to 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. Sembcorp Marine’s diversified portfolio of products and solutions cover Renewables, Process, Gas, Ocean Living and Advanced Drilling Rigs with a growing focus on sustainable solutions that advance the global energy transition and maritime decarbonisation.



