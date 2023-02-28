2023 February 28 17:15

Having completed its works at the Progress station in the Antarctic R/V Akademik Feodorov is heading for Capetown

The ship is to return to Saint-Petersburg in June 2023

On 8-21 February 2023, R/V Akademik Feodorov of the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet) performed loading/unloading operations and scheduled seasonal works at the Progress station in the framework of the 68th Russian Antarctic Expedition. The works have been completed and the ship left for Capetown on February 21 where it is expected on March 4, according to the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI).

The only ship of the 68th Russian Antarctic Expedition, R/V Akademik Feodorov, left the port of Saint-Petersburg for the Antarctic on 15 November 2022. The ship is to return to Saint-Petersburg in June 2023. R/V Akademik Feodorov reached the Antarctic on 31 December 2022. The first point of destination was the Molodyozhnaya station. Then the ship came to the Progress station on 6 January 2023.

