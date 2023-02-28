2023 February 28 13:15

Negotiations resume as transport workers in Finland continue labor strike

As a result of a wage dispute, vessel operations in Finnish ports, container handling services at terminals and gates have been suspended until further notice, according to Samskip's release.

The dispute was initiated by transport workers demanding higher wages supported by their workers union AKT. As an agreement has not yet been reached, the strike continues weeks after it started and delays for exports and mail deliveries can be expected.