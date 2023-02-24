2023 February 24 15:09

DOF: Contract extension for Skandi Africa

DOF Subsea is pleased to announce that an option has been exercised for the vessel Skandi Africa. The new commitment will now run until February 2025 and will commence in direct continuation with the current commitment.



Skandi Africa is a high-end subsea vessel designed for harsh environment and deepwater subsea construction and flexlay operations.



DOF Subsea CEO, Mons S. Aase, stated, “Skandi Africa is the most sophisticated vessel in our fleet and we are looking forward to continuing the journey, delivering successful installation campaigns.”