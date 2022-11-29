2022 November 29 17:48

TMC to deliver boil-off gas compressors to containership conversion

Singapore-based C-LNG Solutions has contracted TMC Compressors (TMC) to deliver boil-off gas compressors to a US-built containership that is currently being converted to dual-fuel propulsion, according to TMC's release.

C-LNG Solutions is providing its LNG fuel gas supply system (FGSS) to the containership, which is owned by Matson Navigation and converted at a Chinese yard. Under its contract, C-LNG will supply three 1350-cbm type C LNG fuel tanks with in-tank pumps and tank gauging system, low-pressure vaporizer and buffer tank, glycol-water system, and N2 system.

TMC will provide the boil-off gas compressors to C-LNG’s fuel gas supply system. These boil-off gas compressors can be used on both dual-fuel vessels, for example LNG in combination with bunker oil, and single-fuel LNG vessels.

Onboard a vessel that uses LNG as fuel, heat from the surroundings increases the temperature inside the cooled down LNG fuel thanks, causing liquid to evaporate. The gas generated from this is known as boil-off gas. The system captures the boil-off gas from the LNG fuel tanks onboard, compresses it with a TMC compressor and injects it into the main engine as fuel.



Norway-headquartered TMC will manufacture the boil-off gas compressors in the Nordic region and ship it to the Chinese yard where the conversion work is conducted.

TMC offers a variety of boil-off gas compressors ranging from 30kW-450kW.

TMC, headquartered in Oslo, Norway, is a dedicated supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use.