2022 August 24 11:30

NAVTOR rewrites e-Navigation rulebook with Auto-Routeing innovation

NAVTOR has launched what it believes to be a “transformational tool” for navigators, with the introduction of an advanced auto-routeing module to its NavStation digital chart table, according to the company's release. This allows bridge officers, for the first time, to be able to calculate routes in a matter of seconds, and not just from port to port, but from “point to point.” The detailed routes, which can be refined for the exact needs of the vessels and voyages, are instantly available and can be seamlessly updated, compared and shared.



The module, out now, works on the foundation of providing the shortest routes from port to port, waypoint to waypoint, current vessel location to ports, or from any given point to the huge majority of piers and berths in most major ports. Routes can be altered, or compared, at the touch at the button, with a myriad of options, such as adjusting for deep/shallow water routes and adding additional ports of call. All restricted areas, Traffic Separation Schemes (TSS), and other key criteria are taken into account.

NAVTOR CEO Tor Svanes, who has led the firm from a start-up in 2011 to the position where it is now the world’s leading supplier of ENCs (with products and services on over 8000 vessels), describes the development as “one of the most important innovations” his team has worked on.



The Auto-Routeing module is available as a subscription service on NavStation, alongside other ‘layers’ including port data, AMVER reporting, weather routing, manoeuvring assistant, passage planning, e-publication reader, environmental regulations and much more.