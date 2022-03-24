2022 March 24 18:05

Region Basel and Rotterdam renew logistic partnership

The Port of Switzerland, Logistikcluster Regio Basel and the Port of Rotterdam Authority have given their partnership a new boost, according to the company's release.



The signing of a memorandum of understanding means an increased focus on the digitalisation and sustainability of the important Rotterdam-Basel-Genoa corridor.

The MOU replaces the agreements made in 2016. Themes addressed in the document include the possibilities for using hydrogen as a fuel for freight traffic, the expansion of intermodal logistics and support for the planned new tri-modal container terminal Gateway-Basel-North. Further alignment between the port community systems RheinPorts Information System (Switzerland) and Portbase (Netherlands) is included in the memorandum.

Of the transport volumes between Switzerland and Rotterdam, over half are handled by inland barges, a third by train and only 1 percent by truck.