2022 March 23 14:00

Analytical digital model of Northern Delivery programme to be put into operation by year end

Digital twin for Northern deliveries to Yakutia has been completed

Introduction of the Northern Delivery programme’s digital twin in all regions of the Far East can begin by the end of 2022, Eastern State Planning Center (ESPC) cites Maria Nikishova, ESPC Digital Transportation Manager, as saying at the 7th annual forum “Port infrastructure: construction, modernization, operation” being held in Moscow these days, 22-23 March 2022.

According to the speaker, about 3.1 million tonnes of life necessities is delivered annually to the areas of the Far North and equated localities. Fuel and energy resources make 75% of that cargo. Direct budget expenses for the Northern deliveries totaled RUB 14.2 billion in 2020 with over 95% of them distributed between Yakutia, Chukotka, Magadan, Krasnoyarsk and Khabarovsk territories.

“Between 2016 and 2020, the growth rates of Northern deliveries exceeded the rates of inflation two-fold,” said Maria Nikishova adding that uninterrupted deliveries are essential.

According to Maria Nikishova, the digital twin developed by ESPC is an efficient instrument for analyzing and planning. Basing on mass data, it will ensure transparency of the entire supply chain: the demand for fuel and goods in each point of delivery, all available transport units, route and time alternatives, storage terms and characteristics of logistic points.

Digital twin for Northern deliveries to Yakutia has been completed. ESPC has completed the data base with model made for over 2,000 routes. Underway is the development of an optimization model which will include 1,500 transport units, 65 ports and transshipment points, over 630 localities, over 200 airports and airdromes, over 35 suppliers.

Besides, ESPC is going to develop an additional service for consumers and suppliers allowing for commenting and on-line informing about the current situation.

Northern deliveries are impossible without state support. As of today, it mainly includes financial support on the regional and municipal levels.

“There is no understanding of the Northern Delivery on the federal level. There is no sufficient regulatory framework,” emphasized Maria Nikishova adding that application digital instruments will facilitate the development of infrastructure in the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation and improve control of Northern deliveries.