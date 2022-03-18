2022 March 18 17:40

Ocean Network Express expands its refrigerated container fleet

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is expanding its current refrigerated container (reefer) fleet by adding another 6,500 new units (including 500 units equipped with advanced Controlled Atmosphere (CA) technology) to meet the growing demand for refrigerated cargo around the world, according to the company's release.

The use of solvent-borne paint is known to release volatile organic compounds (VOC) which can pollute the environment and cause smog that impacts air quality and visibility. The use of water-borne paint will help to reduce VOC emissions by 80-90%, yet it retains a similar quality to solvent-borne paint in terms of durability and anti-corrosion capabilities.

ONE is currently working towards the application of the latest Internet of Things (IoT) technology into its fleet of reefer containers which provides real time visibility of critical information such as the temperature and humidity inside the container, thereby enhancing cargo care during the entire voyage.

ONE’s Global Reefer Business Planning team, which is based at ONE’s HQ in Singapore, develops ONE’s global reefer marketing and business strategy through the close monitoring of market demand and close collaboration with ONE’s regional reefer teams located around the world. ONE’s Reefer technical team is available both on board and on shore providing round the clock assistance, monitoring the precious reefer cargo of ONE’s customers throughout the voyage.