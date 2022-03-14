2022 March 14 16:06

ICTSI adds yard equipment for Manila flagship

Manila International Container Terminal (MICT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s flagship operation at the Port of Manila, recently took delivery of eight new Mitsui hybrid rubber tired gantry (RTG) cranes for its container yard to further improve operational efficiency in light of growing volumes, according to the company's release. The latest acquisition expands MICT’s RTG fleet to 52 units – 40 of which are hybrids powered by a combination of lithium-ion battery and smaller diesel engine. The MICT started using hybrid RTGs in 2018 to reduce the terminal’s carbon footprint as it ramps up efforts to become the most sustainable terminal in the Philippines. Photo shows the arrival of 10 hybrid RTGs at MICT, including two units bound for Mindanao Container Terminal in Misamis Oriental.



ABOUT MANILA INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL (MICT)

In 1988, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) won the 25 + 25 years concession to operate the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) in an international tender. Since ICTSI’s takeover, MICT has increased its annual capacity five-fold, expanded its container handling fleet to make it the largest and most modern container terminal in the Philippines, and switched from a manual control system to an integrated real-time IT terminal control system. MICT is ICTSI’s flagship operation.



ABOUT INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC. (ICTSI)

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain.