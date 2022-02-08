  • Home
  • 2022 February 8 09:14

    Crude oil prices are slightly down

    Oil prices declined by 0.08%-0.24%

    As of 8 February 2022, 08:08 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for April settlement were trading 0.24% lower at $92.5 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange declined by 0.08% to $91.25 a barrel.

    Crude oil prices are slightly decreasing.

2022 February 8

16:22 Mexican terminal operator orders Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane
15:58 Port of Helsinki throughput in January 2022 rose by 1.7% YoY
15:34 Hydrographic Company opens Center of Engineering Expertise in Saint-Petersburg
15:12 MOL and PETRONAS sign MoU on liquefied CO2 transportation for CCUS
14:43 Unifeeder has bunkered its first truly sustainable 100% biofuel from VARO Energy in the Port of Rotterdam
14:25 Eneti announces a new contract award for Seajacks
13:41 Damen’s second Marine Aggregate Dredger 3500 enters service
13:36 Revolutionary Damen Fast Crew Supplier 7011 begins final commissioning
13:34 Rosatomflot to create Unified Platform of NSR Digital Services
13:02 T&E conducts study of CO2 emissions in European seaports
12:13 Royal Wagenborg renews contract with Castor Marine for long-term and expanded fleet connectivity
11:57 Russian Federal Fisheries Agency signed shipbuilding contracts for 64 fishing ships and 41 crab catchers
11:29 Paul Voortmeijer appointed as General Director of Van Oord RDMC
11:18 LNG supply and demand creates continued volatility - Thanos Felios
11:18 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port more than doubled in January 2022
10:56 Oil and Gas Automation and Digitalization 2022 slated for September 12-14
10:35 Container Shipping Conference will be held on 18-20 May 2022 as a virtual event
10:17 MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on February 08
09:47 Admiral Nevelskoy ferry recognized as world's best ice-class Ro-Pax 2021
09:29 Baltic Dry Index as of February 7
2022 February 7

18:12 MOL and partners set world records for time and distance in autonomous navigation with sea trial using large commercial car ferry
18:01 KSK Grain Terminal loaded first 100,000-ton grain vessel
17:38 Oboronlogistics completed multimodal international transportation of commercial cargo to Southeast Asia
17:05 BAWAT, Green Swan Partners and Monstrant Viam form a new JV, Freedom Ballast
17:04 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports fell by 1.2% in January’22
16:55 MSC Cruises reveales the details of the Winter 2022/2023 programme
16:40 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 32,785 pmt
16:19 LUKOIL Group's hydrocarbon production in 2021 rose by 4.7% YoY
15:57 LUGAPORT terminal to welcome first railcars in June 2022
15:35 Strategic Marine completes acquisition of new shipyard in Singapore
15:08 USC to develop long-term development programme until 2035
14:43 Dan-Unity and Aker Carbon Capture CO2 to explore solutions for maritime transport of CO2
14:22 FESCO vessel delivers cargo for Indian scientific station in Antarctica
14:03 Esso Australia charters Multi-Purpose Supply Vessel to support decommissioning activities in Bass Strait
13:43 BHP and EPS welcome world’s first LNG-fuelled Newcastlemax bulk carrier for bunkering in Singapore by Shell
12:33 Port Vanino completed dredging works aimed at recovery of design depth
12:11 Nor-Shipping 2022 to take place on 5 April
11:28 RF Government approves Concept for Development of Cruise Tourism in Russia until 2024
11:10 Sanmar Shipyards appoints three directors
10:29 Port of Oakland to invest in a renewed, smart and zero-emissions port
10:17 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
09:51 MABUX: Firm upward evolution to continue in Global bunker market on Feb 07
09:30 Crude oil market sees mixed movements of prices
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of February 4

2022 February 6

15:31 Solstad announces new contract awards for its CSVs
14:21 Port of Dunkirk welcomes French industrial company Verrkor
14:09 Port of Cleveland announces 2021 tonnage numbers
13:32 DOF Subsea secures Esso Australia contract
12:53 Maritime NZ warns of the risks on the water this Waitangi Weekend
12:19 Belfast Harbour reports buoyant trading performance in 2021
11:57 USCG, partner agencies respond to grounded tug, barge
10:59 Carnival provides more updates to 2022 fleet deployment plans
10:48 Port of Oakland to invest, renew and grow green

2022 February 5

15:21 Strategic Marine completes acquisition of new shipyard in Singapore
14:37 Grandweld Shipyard hosts a keel laying ceremony for Robert Allan Ltd. designed TRAktor Tugs
13:51 USCG seizes 230 pounds of marijuana near South Padre Island
12:34 DNV: Leading maritime cities playing a key role in the green and digital shift
11:49 OneOcean sells its business Bookharbour to Stanfords

2022 February 4

18:20 Air Products and the Hamburg Port Authority sign Memorandum of Understanding