-
2022 February 8 09:14
Crude oil prices are slightly down
Oil prices declined by 0.08%-0.24%
As of 8 February 2022, 08:08 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for April settlement were trading 0.24% lower at $92.5 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange declined by 0.08% to $91.25 a barrel.
Crude oil prices are slightly decreasing.
2022 February 8
2022 February 7
2022 February 6
2022 February 5
2022 February 4
|18:20
|Air Products and the Hamburg Port Authority sign Memorandum of Understanding