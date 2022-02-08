2022 February 8 09:14

Crude oil prices are slightly down

Oil prices declined by 0.08%-0.24%

As of 8 February 2022, 08:08 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for April settlement were trading 0.24% lower at $92.5 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange declined by 0.08% to $91.25 a barrel.



