BAWAT, Green Swan Partners and Monstrant Viam form a new JV, Freedom Ballast

  • 2022 February 7 17:05

    BAWAT A/S, Green Swan Partners, LLC (a Pittsburgh, PA USA based venture builder), and Monstrant Viam, LLC (a Halletsville, TX based ballast water reception company) announced the formation of a Joint Venture, Freedom Ballast, LLC (Freedom) based in Pittsburgh, PA. Freedom will deploy port-side ballast water reception services in the U.S.

    Freedom will be the exclusive U.S. provider of ballast water reception facilities that utilize Bawat’s unique, patented, Coast Guard-approved ballast water treatment system based on the principle of pasteurization. It will integrate the Bawat technology along with other key equipment and systems that provide ballast water treatment-as-a-service (TaaS) to ships and vessels in various ports. Deployment will start in the Mississippi Delta in Louisiana, where an operating permit is pending.

    Freedom is already in discussions with additional U.S. ports for deployment of ballast water reception services. These will be announced soon.

    About Green Swan Partners, LLC:

    Green Swan Partners (GSP), established in 2020, is a venture builder focused on generating wealth and planetary health. GSP invests its time, talent, and capital in ventures that meet a critical industry need while making a positive impact on the environment. GSP takes equity positions in these ventures and builds long-term shareholder value.

    About BAWAT A/S:

    BAWAT A/S has a cost-effective, environmentally-friendly, approach to ballast water management. It utilizes onboard waste heat to treat ballast water. Founded in 2011, Bawat now offers three types of ballast water solutions to the maritime industry: a ship ballast water management system (BWMS), a mobile containerized BWMS, and an offshore BWMS. Bawat is rooted in the tradition of Danish maritime innovation.

    About Monstrant Viam, LLC:

    Monstrant Viam, LLC was founded in 2021 to develop ballast water reception and treatment as a service for U.S. ports. The aim is to protect the world’s precious water resources by providing sustainable ballast water reception and treatment for the marine transportation industry by optimizing energy costs and eliminating wasted resources. The company motto is built into the name - Monstrant Viam (“show the way”).

