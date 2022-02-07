2022 February 7 15:35

Strategic Marine completes acquisition of new shipyard in Singapore

Strategic Marine (S) Pte Ltd has completed the acquisition of a significantly larger shipbuilding facility in Singapore in a move that will significantly boost its shipbuilding capacity and product range, according to the company's release.



Strategic Marine has acquired the fixed infrastructure as well as the lease of the shipyard at 5 Benoi Road and has completed the lease transfer from JTC Corporation, the lessor of the shipyard.



This facility will represent a significant upgrade in Strategic Marine’s offering to its clients and some notable features include a 5,000 DWT Dry Dock (L: 105M x W: 18.5m x D: 8m) and a 6,000 DWT slipway.



The larger facility will allow Strategic Marine to scale up shipbuilding capabilities and expand its product offering to deliver larger vessels and execute vessel repair/maintenance services.



Its ship building, repair and maintenance capacity will also be greatly increased with a 105m long dry dock facility and a slipway.



About Strategic Marine:

Strategic Marine Group is a leading specialist shipbuilder with a yard in Singapore, and presence in Australia, Indonesia, Germany, the Middle East and the United Kingdom. It operates principally in five key market segments, producing high quality vessels for Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy, Ferries & Transportation, Defence and Paramilitary and Port / Pilot Services.



Strategic Marine Group has built and delivered more than 600 vessels made of both aluminium and steel for a variety of clients in the maritime, offshore and defence sectors. Strategic Marine’s solid reputation is based on building high-performance vessels on time and on budget.