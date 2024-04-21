2024 April 21 12:37

ABS and DOE sign MOU to collaborate on clean energy development and maritime decarbonization research

Target areas for collaboration include domestic and international maritime strategy

ABS and U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are to collaborate on clean energy development in the maritime domain and decarbonization of maritime operations after signing a new memorandum of understanding (MOU), ABS says in its news release.



The agreement between the DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) and ABS is designed to leverage experience and capabilities from both organizations to support emissions reduction initiatives that benefit the maritime industry.



“This new agreement allows ABS and the DOE to take advantage of the deep insight and complimentary capabilities of each organization to accelerate development of critical clean energy initiatives. We bring together the unique knowledge and resources of two mission-focused organizations to support maritime clean energy transition in the U.S. and influence international maritime decarbonization strategy in the public interest,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO.



“As we move to fully decarbonize the global maritime sector by 2050, we need to ensure we are receptive to new information in this ever-changing landscape,” said Michael Berube, DOE’s Deputy Assistant Secretary for Sustainable Transportation and Fuels at EERE. The MOU between the DOE and ABS will further clean energy development and decarbonization of the maritime industry by facilitating open engagement, information sharing and collaborative research on U.S. maritime transportation decarbonization strategies.



Target areas for collaboration include domestic and international maritime strategy, ABS support to U.S. delegations on zero emission shipping and other maritime decarbonization initiatives, action plans for maritime decarbonization, and a range of technical advisory interchanges.



About ABS



ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with industry and clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets.



About DOE EERE



DOE EERE’s mission is to accelerate the research, development, demonstration, and deployment of technologies and solutions to equitably transition America to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions economy-wide by no later than 2050, and ensure the clean energy economy benefits all Americans, creating good paying jobs for the American people—especially workers and communities impacted by the energy transition and those historically underserved by the energy system and overburdened by pollution. EERE’s research, development, demonstration, and deployment activities include Sustainable Transportation and Fuels and Renewable Energy in the maritime domain.