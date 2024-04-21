  The version for the print
    SCHOTTEL to equip four new compact Damen ASD tugs with SRP 270 RudderPropellers

    The power rating of the SRP 270 amounts to 1,000 kilowatts per unit, with a propeller diameter of 1.9 metres

    Photo credit: SCHOTTEL
    SCHOTTEL says it will equip four new 1810-series ASD stock tugs from the Dutch Damen Group with the SCHOTTEL RudderPropeller type SRP 270. The new multi-purpose tugs will have a bollard pull of 30 tonnes each and ensure excellent manoeuvrability with a compact size of just 18.25 metres in length and a beam of 10.23 metres.

    Greatest possible performance in an extremely compact vessel
    The power rating of the SRP 270 amounts to 1,000 kilowatts per unit, with a propeller diameter of 1.9 metres. Each tug will be equipped with two units. SCHOTTEL DuroVario LS slipping clutches will allow for smooth acceleration and improved handling of the thrusters. If needed, the slipping clutches can be easily upgraded to support firefighting capability. The design of the SRP 270 fits perfectly into the overall concept of the new tug series, which aims to offer the greatest possible performance in an extremely compact vessel. For this purpose, the SCHOTTEL RudderPropeller combines maximum manoeuvrability and bollard pull with high efficiency during free sailing.

    Specific focus on sustainability
    “Damen has designed the 1810 series with a specific focus on sustainability. In addition to ensuring low noise emissions and vibrations, the 1810 design features an electric power generation system which eliminates the need for a third diesel generator to provide power while the vessel is sailing. This further reduces fuel consumption and improves the tug’s sustainability performance”, explains Siebe Cieraad, Product Portfolio Manager Tugs at Damen. The SRP’s robust design and long service life conserve financial and material resources thanks to low maintenance requirements. This allows for long, uninterrupted operating periods during the vessel’s entire lifetime. At the same time, SCHOTTEL guarantees long-term availability of spare parts and provides its customers with a dense global network of SCHOTTEL subsidiaries offering service support when and where needed.

    Use of proven technology
    The new tugs will be pre-produced for later sale at Damen Shipyards Changde in China, with the first one being completed in the course of 2024. The vessels can be optionally fitted with a firefighting and crane system, amongst other equipment. With this newest generation of compact tugs, Damen sets out to answer the needs of modern port operations, using proven technology such as the SRP.

