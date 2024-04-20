  The version for the print
  2024 April 20 15:02

    European ports contend with slow economic growth, geopolitical impact

    Global economic growth forecasts remain on the low side, but regionally the catch up of Asian economies persists with European stagnation seeing its ports slide down the volume table in favour of ports in the Middle East, India and the Far East, where China remains dominant, Seatrade Maritime reported.

    Not only do ports and terminals in have to contend with the challenges faced in fast developing countries, but the geopolitical scene is also taking its toll, with both US and European ports affected in the short to medium term.

    World Trade Organization (WTO) reports that world merchandise trade saw a steeper than expected decline of 1.2% last year but it forecasts increases by 2.6% and 3.3% in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

    Overall merchandise trade had increased 6.3% by the end of 2023 compared to 2019 figures.

    Major US ports also suffered last year with the combined Los Angeles and Long Beach figures showing a 12/6% decline and New York and New Jersey falling 17.7% year-on-year.

    Although ports in consumer countries have seen a dip, in developing regions trading rules are still also in transition, as Hadland points out: “There have been major strides to improve trading relationships between Asian countries – lowering tariffs and reducing other barriers to trade. Additionally, diversification of manufacturing outside of China has generated additional intra-Asia flows as supply chains are also becoming intra-regional. Increased consumer power from these markets us also part of the story, but not the whole story.”

    In the long term macro-economic growth will come from the Middle East, Asia, Latin America and later Africa, said former transport analyst Mark McVicar, but he argues, “the US economy is doing well, employment is higher and with 2.4% growth it is showing resilience”.

    In Europe the economy is suffering from a number of shocks, with ports having lost significant volumes bound for Russia since the start of the Ukraine war two years ago, while the effect of the Red Sea crisis has damaged Mediterranean ports, particularly in the Eastern Med.

    As a result Dubai has overtaken Rotterdam, jumping to 10th in the port league table, after it showed some modest growth, 3.6%, but the main reason that Dubai has overtaken Rotterdam is that the Dutch port has seen a 9% decline in volumes since 2019. Hamburg, which was even more reliant on Russian trade has lost over 16% of its throughput in the same period, while Antwerp-Bruges has been stable largely due to the 2022 merger of the two Belgian facilities.

    She added that the loss of Russian transhipment volumes was still being felt in Q1 2023 but said that Drewry’s “rolling 12-month average growth rate was improving to -1.2% in February 2024, with a further improvement projected for March.”

    This has been underscored in Q1 2024 figures with Rotterdam reporting a 2% increase to 3.3 million teu and Port of Antwerp-Bruges reporting a 6% increase to 3.28 million teu compared to the first quarter of 2023.

    Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd’s alliance, the Gemini Cooperation, may have a role to play in the shifting fortunes of European terminals. Alphaliner analyst Stefan Verberckmoes noted: “It is indeed surprising to note that Tanger Med is already a larger container port than Hamburg.”

    With major carriers diverting around the Cape the Eastern Med in particular is being served by feeder vessels from transhipment hubs on the route to North Europe, at the western entrance to the Mediterranean.

    Tanger Med has four container terminals and is operated by APM Terminals, Eurogate, and the Tanger Alliance, and handled 8.61 million teu last year, eclipsing Hamburg’s 7.74 million teu, with the German port volumes declining 16.5% and the Moroccan port, strategically situated in the Strait of Gibraltar, increasing 79.4% since 2019.

    “Much of the recent growth at Tanger Med relates to the West African market, as this hub port plays a critical role in many carrier networks to service this port range. Additionally, new capacity has been added at the port which has facilitated the impressive growth figures,” said Hadland.

2024 April 20

15:02 European ports contend with slow economic growth, geopolitical impact
13:43 AD Ports Group signs strategic agreement with ADNOC distribution for marine lubricants supply
12:17 Stena Bulk completes sale of Stena Blue Sky
10:05 Newbuild ocean tug bolsters growing LNG bunker fleet

2024 April 19

18:02 CMA CGM to strengthen and reshuffle its SEAS1 & SEAS2 services connecting Asia and East Coast South America
17:25 OOCL upgrades Transpacific Latin Atlantic 1/ 2 (TLA1/ 2) service
16:45 The world's two largest hydrogen ships are to be built in Norway
16:15 KEYS Azalea completes first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in Western Japan
15:40 Port Houston surpasses 1mln TEU mark in Q1 2024
15:29 World's first ammonia dual-fuel Aframaxes to be developed by MISC
14:55 Port of Rotterdam total cargo throughput up 2.0% to 3.3 million TEUs in Q1 2024
14:06 DNV awards certificates for Fortescue’s dual-fuelled ammonia-powered vessel
13:44 Imoto Lines and Marindows launch next-generation zero-emission container ship project
12:41 The Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach complete a comprehensive Green and Digital Shipping Corridor study
12:20 Ulsan Port Authority signs MOU with Pacific Environment to decarbonize shipping ports in Singapore
11:50 Cavotec signs USD 5 million shore power order with global shipping company
11:22 Rio Tinto selects Alfa Laval OceanGlide fluidic air lubrication with a focus on advancing efficient shipping and reducing emissions
10:45 Steerprop selected to supply main propulsion and tunnel thrusters for Canadian Coast Guard multi-purpose vessels program
10:14 ST Engineering AirX and Bureau Veritas sign cooperation agreement to advance Wing-in-Ground technology
09:38 Solar panels at the Port of Valencia will generate 22% of the energy it consumes

2024 April 18

18:02 DEME wins cable installation contracts from Prysmian for IJmuiden Ver Alpha and Nederwiek 1 offshore grid systems
17:31 RINA awarded contract for Carnival Cruise Line 4th and 5th Excel-class ships
17:18 Cepsa and Evos join up for green methanol storage in Spain and the Netherlands
16:48 ClassNK commences joint research project with JAXA on material compatibility evaluation methods for liquefied oxygen
16:24 Panama Canal announces new measures regarding number of transits and maximum draft
15:50 Kongsberg Maritime secures contract to supply propeller systems to Damen Naval for four Anti-Submarine Warfare frigates
15:24 LR to class Torghatten Nord’s hydrogen-powered ferry duo for Arctic sailings
14:04 CMA CGM sells part of the foreign activities of Bolloré Logistics to the Balguerie Group
13:40 Methanol Institute and SEA-LNG unite against EU trade barriers to biomethane and biomethanol fuels
13:23 DP World launches a new Air Tracking feature to its SeaRates platform
12:31 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 19% to 743,417 TEU in March 2024
12:16 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 16, 2024
12:11 Coastal Sustainability Alliance boosts development and adoption of maritime biofuel in Singapore
11:43 Ocean Network Express launches reduced emissions shipping service
11:23 Wartsila cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems selected for three new Very Large Ethane Gas Carriers
10:45 Singapore plans production of biofuel blends up to B50 in grade
10:25 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and International Energy Agency сollaborate on maritime energy transition

2024 April 17

18:03 Australia and Singapore partner in a $20 million initiative to help reduce emissions in the maritime sector
17:38 EPS strengthens green collaboration with MPA with six Singapore-registered ammonia dual-fuel newbuilds
17:03 HD Hyundai, Scottish firms to cooperate on offshore wind power
16:16 Hanwha Ocean wins 176.4 bln-won order for 1 LPG carrier
15:46 Maritime Book and Claim System advances pilot study to support first movers in zero-emissions shipping
15:00 Port of Antwerp-Bruges cargo volumes up 2.4% to 70.4 million tonnes in Q1 2023
14:47 DOF Rederi AS sells PSV Skandi Gamma
14:24 PIL, CCS partner on alternative fuels and onboard carbon capture and storage
13:44 Total volume of bunker fuel sales at the port of Fujairah increases by 25.2% to 700,918 m3 in March 2023
12:11 Eureka Shipping announces construction of new cement carrier for Great Lakes trade
11:32 MOL to adopt new system to increase capacity and improve operational efficiency of car carriers
11:12 GTT receives an order for the tank design of eight new LNG carriers
10:43 Thailand's Department of Marine and Coastal Resources takes delivery of a new research vessel
10:27 The United States exported a record volume of natural gas in 2023
09:58 TECO 2030 raises NOK 43 million and partners up with Advait in India

2024 April 16

18:04 HD KSOE attains 73% of annual order target in 100 days
17:31 Anglo-Eastern buys Euronav ship manager
17:06 Navig8 takes delivery of the second of six newbuild MRs with emission reducing technology
16:38 IMO’s Facilitation Committee tackles digitalization and autonomous shipping
16:12 World’s largest car carriers ordered with MAN Energy Solutions propulsion package
15:46 Hapag-Lloyd and Seaspan to retrofit five vessels to methanol propulsion
14:13 Asyad Shipping and OQ8 successfully complete first-of-its-kind blended crude oil delivery from Mina Al Fahal to Duqm Refinery
13:54 Hapag-Lloyd unveils its new Strategy 2030
13:14 Singapore aims for over 1 mln tons of low-carbon methanol bunker supply by 2030
12:43 Trafigura to commercially deploy Daphne Technology’s PureMetrics on LNG carrier for precise MRV and optimisation of GHG emissions
12:15 All 12 people rescued from fire on board Tanzanian-flagged cargo ship in Singapore waters
11:49 Drydocks World steel cutting ceremony marks start of UK Norfolk Vanguard Offshore Wind Platforms project
11:23 North Pacific Green Corridor Consortium aims to decarbonize transportation corridor between Canada, Japan and South Korea
10:48 Wartsila offers new high-performance thruster and propulsion control solution package
10:25 Port of Long Beach container volume up 8.3% to 654,082 TEUs in March 2024
09:58 Kalypso Offshore Energy signs LOI with Royal IHC

2024 April 15

18:04 Container shipping costs of S. Korea-EU route surge 40 pct amid Red Sea crisis
17:21 HMM to expand container ship fleet by 2030